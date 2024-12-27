BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Tantech Holdings (TANH) said its U.S. subsidiary, Gohomeway Group, signed an annual purchase agreement with Heidi Enterprise Group for the period of January 2025 to December 2025. Heidi Enterprise Group will procure flooring products worth $400,000 to $500,000 monthly, totaling $5 million annually, from Gohomeway Group Inc.Tantech's CEO, Wangfeng Yan, said, 'The substantial progress achieved in our construction materials sales in the U.S. reflects our commitment to market growth. We will continue to strengthen our efforts to expand operations in the U.S., aiming to establish a robust market ecosystem.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX