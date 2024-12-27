NV Gold Corporation: NV Gold Announces Renewal of the Exploration Permit at its 100% Owned Surselva Gold Project in Switzerland and the Resignation of Howard Golden from the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2024 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the exploration permit at its Surselva Gold Project in Switzerland has been extended to October, 2030. The Surselva Gold Project located in the Surselva district of the Graubunden (also called Grisons) Canton, Switzerland. NV Gold holds 100% of the project through its wholly owned subsidiary, SwissGold Exploration AG ("SwissGold"), a private Swiss corporation.

The Surselva project is comprised of an exploration permit that lies in contiguous portions in the community of Medel-Lucmagn, largely south of the Vorderrhein River. The exploration permit grants SwissGold the exclusive right to carry out geological, geophysical, and geochemical surveys, drilling, and excavation on public lands within the exploration territory for the location and evaluation of mineral resources and is valid until October 2030.

Surselva Gold Project Highlights:

Identified an underexplored district scale gold system in SE Switzerland (1981 - by David Knopf and Karl Naert), with informal placer gold production over hundreds of years.

Drilling (1986-1991) by David Bell (co-discoverer of Hemlo Gold Camp) yielded significant intercepts.

SwissGold recently received 5-year exploration permit and drill permits in 2019 in the community of Medel/Lucmagn.

NI43-101 Technical Report completed by Mine Development Associates ("MDA") in 2014.

17 holes totaling 3,865 meters drilled near Lukmanier in 1986-87. Micham drilled two holes totaling 403.5 meters in Val Plattas in 1991, with one of the holes intersecting 1.13 g/t Au over 75 meters.

MinAlp conducted surface exploration during 2006-2008, creating an exceptional technical database.

Exploration programs by SwissGold highlighted three priority exploration targets, which are drill-ready.

All modern exploration data has been compiled to a solid Geographic Information System database to support ongoing exploration.

"The Surselva Gold Project is an exciting gold project and represents a significant opportunity for companies focused on exploration opportunities in Europe" commented John Watson, Chairman and CEO of NV Gold Corporation.

Additional information about the Surselva Gold Project can be reviewed on our website at https://nvgoldcorp.com/properties/other-projects/switzerland-project/

The Company also regrettably announces the resignation of Howard Golden from its board of directors.

"We will miss Howard and his many contributions to the board and wish him the very best in his retirement. During his tenure, Howard has served the company well sharing his many years of experience in the mining industry. We thank Howard for his service. His absence will be sorrily noted." stated CEO and Chairman, John Watson.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold Corporation is a well-organized exploration company with ~11 million shares issued and Outstanding. NV Gold has 21 exploration projects in Nevada comprising 639 100%-Company-owned lode mining claims totaling 53.4 square kilometers (20.6 square miles) The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2023 promises to be highly productive for NV Gold.

