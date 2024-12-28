New to The Street's Sustainable Green Team Segment Airs Tonight on Bloomberg at 6:30 PM EST as Sponsored Programming, Featuring Highlights From Its NYC Event

SGTM's CEO Tony Raynor and Bobby Mann share their expertise, discussing the revolutionary benefits of their products, their role as industry disruptors, and their positive effects on soil health and sustainability.

During the segment, Tony Raynor, CEO of SGTM, and Bobby Mann will delve into the innovative features of their products, which are reshaping the way industries approach sustainability. Viewers will gain a deeper understanding of how SGTM's solutions are disrupting traditional practices while fostering healthier, more resilient soil ecosystems.

This exclusive airing on Bloomberg marks another milestone for New to The Street as it continues to provide a platform for groundbreaking companies making a significant impact on their industries.

Tune in tonight at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg to watch this compelling feature.

About Sustainable Green Team (SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team ($SGTM) is a leading provider of environmentally sustainable solutions focused on improving soil health and ecological stability. Through innovative products and services, SGTM addresses critical environmental challenges while supporting sustainable agricultural and industrial practices. Their mission is to lead the industry in sustainable innovation, improving soil quality, reducing waste, and enhancing the health of ecosystems globally.

For more information, visit: www.sustainablegreenteam.com

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a leading television show dedicated to showcasing innovative public and private companies across a wide array of industries. With over 16 years of expertise, the show combines long-form TV features, outdoor advertising, TV commercials, and earned media campaigns to deliver unmatched visibility. Airing as sponsored programming on the largest U.S. business TV networks, including Fox Business and Bloomberg, New to The Street reaches millions of viewers weekly.

The platform also boasts a loyal following of 2.1 million YouTube subscribers and offers its audience "Opportunities To Consider" , providing unique insights into emerging trends, innovative companies, and industry disruptors. New to The Street remains at the forefront of media innovation, offering businesses unparalleled opportunities to connect with audiences nationwide.

For more information, visit: www.newtothestreet.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Monica Brennan

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

