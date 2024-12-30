Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Disposal

Change in Evolva Holding SA's shareholder structure



30-Dec-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

Change in Evolva's shareholder structure Reinach, Switzerland, 30 December 2024 - Evolva Holding SA (SIX: EVE) ("Evolva") was informed by its largest shareholder Nice & Green SA, Nyon, that it had sold all its Evolva shares to an unnamed third party. Nice & Green SA, Nyon, Evolva's largest shareholder with a latest reported shareholding of 19.344%, informed Evolva that it had sold all its Evolva shares to a third party. The identity of the third party is currently unknown to Evolva. Under applicable shareholding disclosure rules, the new investor is required to notify Evolva and the Disclosure Office of SIX Exchange Regulation AG within four trading days of the transaction. Evolva has the obligation to publish the disclosure within two trading days as of its receipt on the electronic publishing platform of the Disclosure Office. Contact Evolva

Doris Rudischhauser

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

+41 79 410 81 88

investors@evolvaholding.com Disclaimer

This announcement is not an offer of securities into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States. Further, the securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Canada, Australia or Japan or under the applicable securities laws of any other jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of such laws.

This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

Additional features:





File: Change in Evolva Holding SA's shareholder structure

End of Inside Information