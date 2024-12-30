Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Disposal
PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
Change in Evolva's shareholder structure
Reinach, Switzerland, 30 December 2024 - Evolva Holding SA (SIX: EVE) ("Evolva") was informed by its largest shareholder Nice & Green SA, Nyon, that it had sold all its Evolva shares to an unnamed third party.
Nice & Green SA, Nyon, Evolva's largest shareholder with a latest reported shareholding of 19.344%, informed Evolva that it had sold all its Evolva shares to a third party. The identity of the third party is currently unknown to Evolva. Under applicable shareholding disclosure rules, the new investor is required to notify Evolva and the Disclosure Office of SIX Exchange Regulation AG within four trading days of the transaction. Evolva has the obligation to publish the disclosure within two trading days as of its receipt on the electronic publishing platform of the Disclosure Office.
