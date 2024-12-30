Hilbert Group Announces Comprehensive Reboot of COIN360.com

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2024 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B) (FRA:999)

Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq: HILB B) today announced a comprehensive reboot of COIN360.com, its subsidiary dedicated to cryptocurrency market data and analytics, known for its iconic heatmap. The reboot introduces an array of new advanced features, enhanced user interfaces, and robust analytical tools designed to reinforce its position as a leading visual guide for digital asset market intelligence.

In addition, the COIN360 platform now features user-created content and tools that will be rated/moderated by the Coin360 community itself.

In connection with the reboot, three new subscription tiers are introduced, and this will generate a new revenue stream for the website, on top of the existing advertising income. COIN360.com currently has 2.2 million active users and 65 million page views so far this year.

Examples of some of the new features are:

Fully customizable and shareable dashboards

Multifunctional profiles with advanced portfolio management

Web3 integration and NFT marketplace for user-created tools

Integrated news and articles for real-time insights

Gamified point system for engagement and rewards

In parallel to the user-created tools, a broad range of additional functionality will be rolled out over the months to come, including AI-predictors, trading assistants, strategy back-testing and an automatic reporting system, sourcing from the wallets users can connect to the website.

Niclas Sandström, CEO of Hilbert Group, comments: "The website reboot represents a significant transformation. Our focus is on delivering greater value to the COIN360 community while capitalising on our expansive user base. By Q2 2025, we anticipate subscriptions will become our primary revenue stream"

Sandström adds: "This reboot is just the beginning of COIN360.com's evolution. Moving forward, the community itself will play a central role in creating content and tools. Additionally, we're leveraging cutting-edge AI solutions from our Liberty Road acquisition to enhance the platform further."

The new website can be accessed via the legacy site here or directly here. In order to enable a smooth transition, the legacy website will run in parallel with the new website for a month or so.

For further information, please contact:

Niclas Sandström

CEO Hilbert Group AB

+46 (0)8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group