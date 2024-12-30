Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die Zukunft ist jetzt - KI macht den Unterschied! Smarter. Schneller. Erfolgreicher!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154 | Ticker-Symbol: 999
Frankfurt
28.08.24
10:22 Uhr
0,666 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
30.12.2024 11:26 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hilbert Group Announces Comprehensive Reboot of COIN360.com

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2024 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B) (FRA:999)

Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq: HILB B) today announced a comprehensive reboot of COIN360.com, its subsidiary dedicated to cryptocurrency market data and analytics, known for its iconic heatmap. The reboot introduces an array of new advanced features, enhanced user interfaces, and robust analytical tools designed to reinforce its position as a leading visual guide for digital asset market intelligence.

In addition, the COIN360 platform now features user-created content and tools that will be rated/moderated by the Coin360 community itself.

In connection with the reboot, three new subscription tiers are introduced, and this will generate a new revenue stream for the website, on top of the existing advertising income. COIN360.com currently has 2.2 million active users and 65 million page views so far this year.

Examples of some of the new features are:

  • Fully customizable and shareable dashboards

  • Multifunctional profiles with advanced portfolio management

  • Web3 integration and NFT marketplace for user-created tools

  • Integrated news and articles for real-time insights

  • Gamified point system for engagement and rewards

In parallel to the user-created tools, a broad range of additional functionality will be rolled out over the months to come, including AI-predictors, trading assistants, strategy back-testing and an automatic reporting system, sourcing from the wallets users can connect to the website.

Niclas Sandström, CEO of Hilbert Group, comments: "The website reboot represents a significant transformation. Our focus is on delivering greater value to the COIN360 community while capitalising on our expansive user base. By Q2 2025, we anticipate subscriptions will become our primary revenue stream"

Sandström adds: "This reboot is just the beginning of COIN360.com's evolution. Moving forward, the community itself will play a central role in creating content and tools. Additionally, we're leveraging cutting-edge AI solutions from our Liberty Road acquisition to enhance the platform further."

The new website can be accessed via the legacy site here or directly here. In order to enable a smooth transition, the legacy website will run in parallel with the new website for a month or so.

For further information, please contact:

Niclas Sandström
CEO Hilbert Group AB
+46 (0)8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group Announces Comprehensive Reboot of COIN360.com

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.