BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Lichen China Limited (LICN), a provider of financial and taxation services in China, Monday said that it has signed agreement with several investors to directly offer 25 million Class A shares, par value $0.00004 per share, or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof, at $0.125 per share.The purchase price for the pre-funded warrants is same as shares, less the exercise price of $0.001 per share.The gross proceeds from the offer, which is expected to close by December 31, 2024, is estimated to be about $3.1 million.Univest Securities, LLC is acting as the sole placement agent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX