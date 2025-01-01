WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - INLIF LIMITED announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2 million ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$4.00 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on January 2, 2025 under the ticker symbol 'INLF.'The company expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of US$8 million from the Offeri, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts. The Offering is expected to close on or about January 3, 2025.The company said it plans to use proceeds from the Offering for the construction of a 5G digital intelligent equipment production base; establishing 24 local marketing and service offices within the PRC; the construction of an industrial robot and automation application technology research and development center; and working capital.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX