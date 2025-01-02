LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto confirmed that Gel Aguaviva, a deck fitter on board its bulk carrier RTM Zheng He, was reported missing on 26 December 2024, while the vessel was traveling from China to Western Australia.According to the company, an extensive and ongoing search and rescue operation to find Mr Aguaviva has been conducted over the past seven days, with Rio Tinto working in collaboration with RTM Zheng He ship and crew manager, Anglo Eastern, and relevant authorities.The company noted that the Philippine Coast Guard is leading the search and rescue operation.RTM Zheng He was in international waters near the Philippines when Mr Aguaviva was reported missing.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX