Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JSDZ | ISIN: FR0013357621 | Ticker-Symbol: 2WSA
Stuttgart
02.01.25
08:27 Uhr
42,100 Euro
+0,700
+1,69 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAVESTONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WAVESTONE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,90043,45008:53
Actusnews Wire
02.01.2025 07:53 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WAVESTONE: Wavestone launches a share buy-back campaign up to a maximum amount of EUR 10m

Finanznachrichten News

Wavestone announces the launch of a share buy-back campaign up to €10m.

This campaign is part of the share buy-back program which was authorized by the Annual General Meeting of July 25, 2024 (resolution 17) and initiated on this same date by Wavestone's Board of Directors (see the press release of July 25, 2024).

This campaign starts today, January 2, 2025, and will end at the latest on March 31, 2025, provided that the buy-back will be suspended during the abstention periods as defined by the regulations. It covers up to 200,000 shares to be bought-back at a maximum amount of €50. A buy-back mandate, in compliance with market abuse regulation (MAR), has been given to the Investment Services Provider Portzamparc, BNP Paribas group.

The purchased shares will not aim to be cancelled but kept to serve future free share plans for the firm's employees and corporate officers which will be decided in the coming years in accordance with the company's policy.

For the record, besides the purchases and sales of shares for the purpose of the company's liquidity contract, 118,032 shares have already been bought as part of the share buy-back program launched on July 25, 2024 to fully cover existing free share plans.

The decision to implement this share buy-back campaign anticipating future free share plans is linked to the opportunity arising from Wavestone's current share price and reflects the firm's confidence in its outlook. The amount allocated to this campaign will not affect Wavestone's capability to pursue its external growth policy.

The share buy-back program from which this campaign is part is described in the Universal Registration Document 2023/24 published on July 11, 2024 on the company's website (www.wavestone.com), in the Financial Documents in the Investor's section.

Next event: publication of Q3 2024/25 revenue: Thursday, January 30, 2025, after Euronext market closing.

About Wavestone
Wavestone is a consulting player, whose mission is to support companies and organizations in their strategic transformations in a constantly evolving world, with the ambition of generating positive and lasting impacts for all its stakeholders.
Drawing on more than 5,500 employees in 17 countries across Europe, North America and Asia, the firm has a 360° portfolio of consulting services with high added value, seamlessly combining leading sector expertise with a wide range of cross-sector know-how.
Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal IMBERT
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Benjamin CLEMENT
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Mathieu OMNES
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Déborah SCHWARTZ
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l25qaZSbam6byGpuZ5eYl2FnaZiVxWKcapSXmJRqYsjInJ2VxpxlapzKZnFqmGZq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89314-wavestone-pr-rachat-d_actions-01022025-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.