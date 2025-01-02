WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, media company Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) and news agency Reuters announced an agreement to provide a bundle content offering, comprising of ready-to-publish local, regional, state, national, and international multimedia news and content.The collaboration will include extensive national and international coverage of Reuters along with Gannett's USA Today Network coverage of local news from more than 200 publications across the nation.The offering, expected to be available in the first quarter of 2025, intends to provide content at a reasonable price via Reuters Connect platform.During the pre-market hours, Gannett's stock is trading at $5.06, on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX