Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2025) - Quantum eMotion (QeM) (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) extends its gratitude to Krown Technologies for publicly supporting the integrity of its technology following a recent defamatory post on the website of Terranova Defence Solutions. The brief but disparaging remarks about the performance and quality of QeM's quantum-based communication security platform have since been removed.

Francis Bellido, CEO of QeM, reaffirmed the company's unwavering confidence in its groundbreaking technology, stating:"I want to assure our shareholders of the unequivocal quality and performance of our QRNG2, a product originating from the ingenuity of world-renowned quantum physicist Professor Bertrand Reulet of the University of Sherbrooke and further developed at ETS in Montreal. Our technology has been rigorously designed to the highest standards and fully meets the stringent compliance criteria of the US-based National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)."

QeM's commitment to advancing cybersecurity is also evident in its collaboration with the Platform for Digital and Quantum Innovation (PINQ²), which is rigorously testing the resilience of its security platform. This project, initiated in May 2024, is conducted in partnership with IBM Quantum's Qiskit platform, and aims to enhance QeM's QRNG2 technology and assess its resistance to simulated quantum computer attacks. With results expected in Q1 2025, this effort underscores QeM's dedication to staying ahead of emerging cybersecurity threats.

Krown Technologies' Public Endorsement: In a statement released earlier this morning, Krown Technologies unequivocally supported QeM's position, underscoring its confidence in the robustness of QeM's quantum technology. Krown highlighted the groundbreaking innovation and collaborative expertise behind QeM's solutions, aligning with the company's mission to set the benchmark for quantum-secure communication.

This endorsement strengthens the collaboration between the two organizations, reaffirming their mutual respect and shared vision. It sends a powerful message about the importance of unity in confronting unfounded allegations.

For further details, visit the official press release here: https://www.einpresswire.com/shareable-preview/eC0sQ_DSU81E-14bOyFOXg.

Quantum eMotion remains steadfast in its mission to deliver cutting-edge quantum security solutions, and it deeply values the continued support of its partners, stakeholders, and the scientific community.

About Quantum eMotion

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. Thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions. This security solution exploits quantum mechanics' built-in unpredictability and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Krown Technologies and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

