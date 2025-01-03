Anzeige
Freitag, 03.01.2025

WKN: A0X93V | ISIN: SE0002478776 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YC
Stuttgart
03.01.25
08:19 Uhr
0,470 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
03.01.2025 18:26 Uhr
100 Leser
New Number of Shares and Votes in Senzime AB

Finanznachrichten News

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2025 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) The number of shares and votes in Senzime AB (publ) ("Senzime") has increased during December due to the directed share issue of 700,000 shares resolved by the board of directors on 27 September 2024 with the subsequent approval by the extraordinary general meeting on 23 October 2024. Please note that the directed share issue has been partially registered, and the remaining 404,000 shares in the directed share issue have not yet been registered, and therefore are not included in this information.

As of 30 December 2024, the total number of shares in Senzime amounts to 133,174,523 shares (previously 132,474,523 shares), with one vote each. The share capital amounts to SEK 16,646,815.375 (previously SEK 16,559,315.375).

As of 30 December 2024, Senzime holds no treasury shares.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB
Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO
Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime develops CE- and FDA-cleared precision-based patient monitoring solutions to safeguard patients during anesthesia and recovery. Senzime's TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi systems are powered by proprietary, smart algorithms to monitor neuromuscular and respiratory function in real-time during and after surgery. The technologies are based on 40+ years of science and developed to enhance patient safety targeting over 100 million patients globally. Senzime's products are commercialized in over 30 countries including direct sales teams in US and Germany.

Established in 1999 and headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is backed by long-term investors and listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the New York OTCQX market (SNZZF). More information is available at senzime.com.

This information is information that Senzime is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2025-01-03 18:05 CET.

Attachments

New number of shares and votes in Senzime AB (publ)

SOURCE: Senzime



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
