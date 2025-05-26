Senzime applauds announcement of upcoming European pediatric guidelines of neuromuscular monitoring

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2025 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - Lisbon, Portugal - Senzime AB (publ.) welcomes today's pre-announcement of the first pediatric guidelines of quantitative neuromuscular monitoring during anesthesia. The guideline announcement was done at the Euroanaesthesia 2025 (ESAIC) congress in Lisbon with final publication and announcement expected later in 2025, representing a significant update to pediatric anesthesia practice.

"Pediatric patients have long been underserved when it comes to neuromuscular monitoring," commented Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime. "Today's announcements are based on analysis of over 8,000 studies signaling EMG as a recommended monitoring technology in pediatric anesthesia. This represents a pivotal moment for clinicians who want to ensure safety and recovery in the youngest and most vulnerable patients. The announcement further represents a critical step in improving patient safety and presents a substantial market opportunity for our TetraGraph system, a leading EMG-based quantitative train-of-four (TOF) solution."



Each year, approximately 10-12 million pediatric major surgeries are performed worldwide with neuromuscular blocking drugs, with around 3 million in the US alone. Research has shown that without proper monitoring, over 40% of pediatric patients experience residual neuromuscular block (rNMB) postoperatively, leading to respiratory complications, airway obstruction, and delayed recovery.



Despite the well-documented risks of rNMB, pediatric anesthesia has historically relied on qualitative neuromuscular monitoring or no monitoring at all, due to the lack of specialized pediatric solutions. The pre-announced guidelines call for a recommendation of quantitative neuromuscular monitoring, ensuring that paralytic and reversal drugs are properly dosed, and rNMB is avoided.



Senzime's TetraGraph® system is the only neuromuscular monitor on the market with a separate and specific FDA-cleared electromyography (EMG) sensor for use on patients from one month old. Unlike legacy neuromuscular monitors, TetraGraph monitors use EMG to accurately analyze the direct effects of paralytic drugs and does not require free-moving muscles, making it ideal for pediatric and tucked-arm cases such as robotic surgical procedures.

