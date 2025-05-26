Anzeige
WKN: A0X93V | ISIN: SE0002478776 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YC
Frankfurt
26.05.25 | 09:59
0,417 Euro
+3,99 % +0,016
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENZIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENZIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4220,46015:09
ACCESS Newswire
26.05.2025 14:50 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Senzime Applauds Announcement of Upcoming European Pediatric Guidelines of Neuromuscular Monitoring

Finanznachrichten News

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2025 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - Lisbon, Portugal - Senzime AB (publ.) welcomes today's pre-announcement of the first pediatric guidelines of quantitative neuromuscular monitoring during anesthesia. The guideline announcement was done at the Euroanaesthesia 2025 (ESAIC) congress in Lisbon with final publication and announcement expected later in 2025, representing a significant update to pediatric anesthesia practice.

"Pediatric patients have long been underserved when it comes to neuromuscular monitoring," commented Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime. "Today's announcements are based on analysis of over 8,000 studies signaling EMG as a recommended monitoring technology in pediatric anesthesia. This represents a pivotal moment for clinicians who want to ensure safety and recovery in the youngest and most vulnerable patients. The announcement further represents a critical step in improving patient safety and presents a substantial market opportunity for our TetraGraph system, a leading EMG-based quantitative train-of-four (TOF) solution."

Each year, approximately 10-12 million pediatric major surgeries are performed worldwide with neuromuscular blocking drugs, with around 3 million in the US alone. Research has shown that without proper monitoring, over 40% of pediatric patients experience residual neuromuscular block (rNMB) postoperatively, leading to respiratory complications, airway obstruction, and delayed recovery.

Despite the well-documented risks of rNMB, pediatric anesthesia has historically relied on qualitative neuromuscular monitoring or no monitoring at all, due to the lack of specialized pediatric solutions. The pre-announced guidelines call for a recommendation of quantitative neuromuscular monitoring, ensuring that paralytic and reversal drugs are properly dosed, and rNMB is avoided.

Senzime's TetraGraph® system is the only neuromuscular monitor on the market with a separate and specific FDA-cleared electromyography (EMG) sensor for use on patients from one month old. Unlike legacy neuromuscular monitors, TetraGraph monitors use EMG to accurately analyze the direct effects of paralytic drugs and does not require free-moving muscles, making it ideal for pediatric and tucked-arm cases such as robotic surgical procedures.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB
Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph® system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

Attachments

Senzime applauds announcement of upcoming European pediatric guidelines of neuromuscular monitoring

SOURCE: Senzime



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/senzime-applauds-announcement-of-upcoming-european-pediatric-guidelin-1031865

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
