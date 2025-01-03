Tesla's stock experienced significant turbulence following the release of its fourth-quarter 2024 delivery numbers, with shares initially plunging 6% on Wall Street. While the company achieved a new quarterly record of 495,570 vehicle deliveries, these figures fell short of analysts' expectations, marking a notable milestone as Tesla recorded its first annual sales decline in over a decade. This development has prompted investors to reassess the company's aggressive growth trajectory and market positioning, particularly in light of intensifying competition in the electric vehicle sector.

Chinese Market Shows Promise

A silver lining emerged from Tesla's operations in China, where December sales of locally produced vehicles surged 18% compared to the previous month. This positive momentum in the crucial Chinese market helped drive a 5.1% recovery in the company's stock price, suggesting potential stabilization despite broader market challenges. The expansion of Tesla's energy storage business, achieving a deployment rate of 31.4 GWh in 2024, further demonstrates the company's efforts to diversify its revenue streams amid evolving market dynamics.

Ad

Fresh Tesla information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Tesla analysis...