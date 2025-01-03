Tesla's stock experienced significant turbulence following the release of its fourth-quarter 2024 delivery numbers, with shares initially plunging 6% on Wall Street. While the company achieved a new quarterly record of 495,570 vehicle deliveries, these figures fell short of analysts' expectations, marking a notable milestone as Tesla recorded its first annual sales decline in over a decade. This development has prompted investors to reassess the company's aggressive growth trajectory and market positioning, particularly in light of intensifying competition in the electric vehicle sector.
Chinese Market Shows Promise
A silver lining emerged from Tesla's operations in China, where December sales of locally produced vehicles surged 18% compared to the previous month. This positive momentum in the crucial Chinese market helped drive a 5.1% recovery in the company's stock price, suggesting potential stabilization despite broader market challenges. The expansion of Tesla's energy storage business, achieving a deployment rate of 31.4 GWh in 2024, further demonstrates the company's efforts to diversify its revenue streams amid evolving market dynamics.
AdTesla Stock: New Analysis - 03 January
Fresh Tesla information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.Read our updated Tesla analysis...