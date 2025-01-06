SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Trimble Inc. (TRMB), Monday announced an expansion of its technology collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (QCOM) to deliver precise positioning solutions for automated vehicles ranging from automobiles to heavy trucking.Trimble said its precise positioning engine, Trimble ProPoint Go, will be integrated with the Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF Gen 2, a key platform of the Snapdragon Digital Chassis solution, supporting high-accuracy positioning and cellular vehicle-to-everything.The integration will provide positioning accuracy within 10 centimeters and the product will be targeting automotive OEMs and tier 1 suppliers. Further, the deal is expected to enhance safety and system reliability, and vehicles with the joint solution are to be launched by 2028.During the pre-market hours, Trimble's stock is moving up 0.18 percent, to $70.70, whereas Qualcomm's stock is trading at $160.46, up 1.67 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX