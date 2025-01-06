SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD), Monday stated that it is now facing export issues related to existing gold stock at Loulo-Gounkoto complex in Mali, disrupting its daily operations and affecting the national economy.The new restrictions come under an interim attachment order, which the company believes to be unwarranted and in contravention to the agreed dispute resolution mechanisms.The mining company added that it is trying to reach an agreement with the Mali government to resolve the existing disputes, redefine the partnership future, and increase the state's share of benefits from the complex.However, if both the parties fail to reach an agreement, the Canadian company said it will be forced to temporarily suspend operations at Loulo-Gounkoto.During the pre-market hours, Barrick's stock is trading at $15.97, up 0.82 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX