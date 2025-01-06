WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) announced on Monday that it has completed the sale of its Aerojet Ordnance Tennessee Inc., also known as A.O.T. business, to BWX Technologies (BWXT) for around $100 million.The company stated that the sale is part of its strategy to improve its portfolio over several years.Tennessee-based A.O.T., which employs less than 100 staff, exclusively supplies depleted uranium materials to the U.S. government and produces advanced metal components for defense, aerospace, and commercial use.In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares of LHX are trading at $210.04, up 0.14%, and those of BWXT are at $115.01, up 1.33%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX