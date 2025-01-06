LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British lending major HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L, HSBC) announced Monday that Lisa McGeough has officially been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer for the United States, effective January 1.As announced earlier, Michael Roberts is appointed CEO of HSBC Bank plc, and heading Corporate and Institutional Banking, with oversight over the United States, Americas and Europe, effective January 1. He will be based in London.In her new role, McGeough will report to Roberts. She will be joining as Director of HSBC North America Management Board, and as Chair of the HSBC Bank USA Management Board.Based in New York City, the new U.S. CEO will lead the next phase of growth for the country, overseeing all businesses in the region. She will also drive the expansion of the newly integrated wholesale business, Corporate and Institutional Banking, in North America.McGeough joined HSBC in 2021 and has more than 35 years of experience in the banking industry. She most recently served as the Co-Head of Global Banking Coverage, with regional responsibility for Global Banking Europe.Before joining HSBC, she was at Wells Fargo, most recently as Executive Vice President and Head of International.Roberts said, 'The US remains a critical market for HSBC's global growth strategy. With Lisa's leadership, expertise, and deep understanding of our business, I am confident that she will drive our US operations forward, acting as a super-connector between the US and the rest of the world. Together, we will continue to deliver best-in-class products and services to our clients.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX