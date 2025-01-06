AIS+ offers real-time haptic alerts and optional video recording, setting a new standard in driver safety while preserving privacy.

Smart Eye, the world's leading developer of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), today unveiled AIS+, the latest evolution of its award-winning safety system for small-volume OEMs and aftermarket installation in vehicle fleets. Designed to improve driver safety, AIS+ introduces two game-changing features: real-time vibration alerts and secure video recording.

AIS+, like its predecessor, leverages Smart Eye's proven AI technology to detect and address driver drowsiness and distraction. Now, with haptic seat alerts and optional video recording, AIS+ strengthens its position as an essential solution for fleet operators and vehicle manufacturers in preventing accidents and improving safety outcomes.

The new haptic alert system uses seat vibrations to help drivers refocus their attention on the road. This feature adds to the existing auditory and visual alerts, giving users flexibility in how they customize the system to meet their needs. Haptic alerts are particularly beneficial in commercial vehicles, such as buses, where sound or light might disturb passengers.

AIS+ also introduces optional video recording, enabling the system to store up to 100 hours of footage on an SD card. This capability provides fleet operators with valuable insights into both driver behavior and system performance. Users can also choose to disable video recording altogether, ensuring that no footage is stored without explicit user consent.

"We are thrilled to introduce AIS+ to the world at CES," said Magnus Brunzell, VP of Applied AI Systems at Smart Eye. "With these new features, we've listened to customer feedback and addressed key needs. AIS+ delivers exactly what fleets and manufacturers have been asking for: smarter tools to prevent accidents and improve operations."

This new product builds on Smart Eye's 25 years of experience in automotive safety and AI innovation. With over 2 million vehicles on the road equipped with Smart Eye's driver monitoring software, AIS+ continues to deliver cutting-edge safety features while ensuring seamless integration into fleet management systems like Geotab.

AIS+ will debut at CES 2025, January 7-10, in Las Vegas, at booth #3840. For more information or to schedule a meeting during CES, please contact Smart Eye at https://www.smarteye.se/smart-eye-at-ces-2025/book-an-appointment.

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions companies it acquired in 2021 Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 26 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

