Smart Eye Showcases Next-Generation Automotive Innovations at CES 2025

Smart Eye unveils automotive AI technologies and mobility innovations alongside Green Hills Software, Sonatus, and others at CES 2025.

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2025 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9)

Smart Eye, the global leader in Human Insight AI, is returning to CES 2025 with comprehensive lineup of AI solutions to advance in-cabin safety, personalization, and vehicle intelligence.

From January 7-10, visitors to Booth #3840 in the West Hall will have the opportunity to see the Nissan Ariya, a production vehicle equipped with Smart Eye's state-of-the-art Driver Monitoring System (DMS), which enhances road safety by detecting driver distraction and drowsiness. The booth will also feature technologies that showcase both Smart Eye's current offerings and its vision for the future of in-cabin intelligence.

Designed to take visitors on a journey through the automotive lifecycle, Smart Eye's booth demonstrates how its solutions contribute to each phase of development -?from early design and system integration to delivering safe, intelligent vehicles on the road.

Visitors can experience groundbreaking innovations that are set to redefine the relationship between humans and vehicles, such as:

Sheila, the Empathetic AI Co-Driver:?This next-generation in-cabin assistant, named a CES 2025 Innovation Awards Honoree, seamlessly integrates advanced sensing with generative AI to deliver context-aware, emotionally intelligent interactions. Sheila elevates both safety and comfort by adapting to the occupants' state and environment in real-time.

3D Depth Sensing:?Offering a 3D view of the cabin, this technology enables adaptive restraint systems to enhance occupant safety and comply with FMVSS 208 in the U. S. and upcoming Euro NCAP 2026 protocols.

Digital Mirrors:?This intuitive display dynamically adjusts to provide live footage of blind spots, responding intelligently to driver movements.

Alongside these innovations, Smart Eye will showcase its suite of proven, market-ready technologies that continue to set the standard for automotive safety and intelligence:

AIS Driver Monitoring System: Designed for easy integration, AIS ensures compliance with GSR and Euro NCAP standards by detecting driver distraction and drowsiness with unparalleled accuracy.

Concept Development Kits (CDKs):?Lets OEMs and Tier 1s evaluate different DMS and Cabin Monitoring System (CMS) options on existing platforms for better cost-efficiency, advanced feature sets, or regulatory compliance.

Synthetic Data Generation Tool:?Accelerates AI development by creating realistic, diverse data sets tailored to automotive safety applications.

Interior Sensing AI:?Enables real-time analysis of driver and occupant behaviors to enhance road safety and in-cabin experiences.

In addition to the demos in the Smart Eye booth, Smart Eye technology is also featured in several demos of key automotive technology partners at CES, including Green Hills Software, STMicroelectronics, and Sonatus.

"CES is a key event for the automotive industry, and this year, Smart Eye is showcasing its full range of technologies," said Martin Krantz, Founder and CEO of Smart Eye. "Our booth illustrates the lifecycle of a car. From concepts in early development to road-ready systems, we're demonstrating the depth and diversity of what we offer the industry. By combining technologies that address today's challenges with ground-breaking innovations, we're showing mobility solutions that will define the next decade."

To schedule a meeting for CES 2025 or learn more about these industry-leading solutions, contact Smart Eye at https://www.smarteye.se/smart-eye-at-ces-2025/book-an-appointment.

For more information:

Hailey Driscoll

Vice President, Public Relations, Walker Sands

hailey.driscoll@walkersands.com

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 26 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.



