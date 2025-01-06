Anzeige
Montag, 06.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
WKN: A40V1B | ISIN: FR0013230950
06.01.2025 18:31 Uhr
LIGHTON: EUROPROP INTERNATIONAL CHOOSES LIGHTON TO DEPLOY ITS SOVEREIGN AND SECURE GENERATIVE AI SOLUTION.

Finanznachrichten News

DJ LIGHTON: EUROPROP INTERNATIONAL CHOOSES LIGHTON TO DEPLOY ITS SOVEREIGN AND SECURE GENERATIVE AI SOLUTION. 

LIGHTON 
LIGHTON: EUROPROP INTERNATIONAL CHOOSES LIGHTON TO DEPLOY ITS SOVEREIGN AND SECURE GENERATIVE AI SOLUTION. 
06-Jan-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press Release 
Paris, 6th January 2025 
 
EUROPROP INTERNATIONAL CHOOSES LIGHTON TO DEPLOY ITS SOVEREIGN AND SECURE GENERATIVE AI SOLUTION 
 
LightOn, a French company specializing in generative AI for businesses, and Europrop International GmbH (EPI), a 
consortium founded by the four leading European engine manufacturers (MTU Aero Engines, Safran Aircraft Engines, 
Rolls-Royce, and Industria de Turbo Propulsores), announce their partnership to deploy the Paradigm generative AI 
platform across all teams. 
Europrop International's mission is to manufacture, develop, and market the world's most powerful turboprop engine 
(TP400-D6), designed for the Airbus Defence and Space A400M military transport aircraft. With Paradigm, Europrop 
International teams will benefit from a powerful and secure tool that allows them to query a vast database while 
ensuring the confidentiality of sensitive information. 
 
Paradigm: An Asset for Knowledge Management 
Paradigm, a generative AI platform developed by LightOn, combines the power of artificial intelligence with the 
precision of Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) technologies. This advanced technology allows its users to query 
complex and large databases while generating precise and contextually relevant responses. One of the major advantages 
of the solution lies in its ability to be deployed on-premise directly within companies' infrastructure, thus ensuring 
total control over the data used. 
By enabling smooth and efficient interaction with unstructured data, Paradigm transforms knowledge management and 
offers opportunities to complex sectors such as aerospace and defense. 
 
"Thanks to LightOn, Europrop International employees will benefit from a sovereign enterprise search solution that 
addresses the confidentiality challenges specific to this industry. Leveraging generative AI to optimize data search 
will enable faster valorization of informational capital and, for employees, easier access to strategic information 
they can rely on to support innovation", explains Thomas van Cauwelaert, Chief Revenue Officer at LightOn. 
 
About Europrop International GmbH (EPI) 
EPI Europrop International GmbH was created by four major European aircraft engine companies (Industria de Turbo 
Propulsores, MTU Aero Engines, Rolls-Royce, and Safran Aircraft Engines) to manage the TP400-D6 engine program. 
Designed to power the Airbus A400M military transport aircraft, the TP400-D6 is the most powerful turboshaft engine in 
the world. It features a three-shaft configuration and will deliver a maximum power of 11,000 shaft horsepower. 
 
About LightOn 
Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a 
pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI 
while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, 
offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data 
for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public 
services. 
LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company qualifies for PEA and 
PEA PME investment plans and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
To learn more: https://www.lighton.ai 
 
Contacts 
                   SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN 
LIGHTON                Investor Relations 
invest@lighton.ai           Benjamin LEHARI 
                   lighton@seitosei-actifin.com 
KALAMARI 
                   SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN 
Media Relations            Financial Media Relations 
Camille Bernisson - +33 7 64 44 14 49 Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 
Maroua Derdega - +33 7 63 77 73 20  jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
lighton@kalamari.agency

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP_LightOn_x_Europrop_International_vEN_060125 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     LIGHTON 
         2 rue de la Bourse 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:    www.lighton.ai 
Euronext Ticker: 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2062219 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2062219 06-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2062219&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2025 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
