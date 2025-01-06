DJ LIGHTON: EUROPROP INTERNATIONAL CHOOSES LIGHTON TO DEPLOY ITS SOVEREIGN AND SECURE GENERATIVE AI SOLUTION.

LIGHTON LIGHTON: EUROPROP INTERNATIONAL CHOOSES LIGHTON TO DEPLOY ITS SOVEREIGN AND SECURE GENERATIVE AI SOLUTION. 06-Jan-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Paris, 6th January 2025 EUROPROP INTERNATIONAL CHOOSES LIGHTON TO DEPLOY ITS SOVEREIGN AND SECURE GENERATIVE AI SOLUTION LightOn, a French company specializing in generative AI for businesses, and Europrop International GmbH (EPI), a consortium founded by the four leading European engine manufacturers (MTU Aero Engines, Safran Aircraft Engines, Rolls-Royce, and Industria de Turbo Propulsores), announce their partnership to deploy the Paradigm generative AI platform across all teams. Europrop International's mission is to manufacture, develop, and market the world's most powerful turboprop engine (TP400-D6), designed for the Airbus Defence and Space A400M military transport aircraft. With Paradigm, Europrop International teams will benefit from a powerful and secure tool that allows them to query a vast database while ensuring the confidentiality of sensitive information. Paradigm: An Asset for Knowledge Management Paradigm, a generative AI platform developed by LightOn, combines the power of artificial intelligence with the precision of Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) technologies. This advanced technology allows its users to query complex and large databases while generating precise and contextually relevant responses. One of the major advantages of the solution lies in its ability to be deployed on-premise directly within companies' infrastructure, thus ensuring total control over the data used. By enabling smooth and efficient interaction with unstructured data, Paradigm transforms knowledge management and offers opportunities to complex sectors such as aerospace and defense. "Thanks to LightOn, Europrop International employees will benefit from a sovereign enterprise search solution that addresses the confidentiality challenges specific to this industry. Leveraging generative AI to optimize data search will enable faster valorization of informational capital and, for employees, easier access to strategic information they can rely on to support innovation", explains Thomas van Cauwelaert, Chief Revenue Officer at LightOn. About Europrop International GmbH (EPI) EPI Europrop International GmbH was created by four major European aircraft engine companies (Industria de Turbo Propulsores, MTU Aero Engines, Rolls-Royce, and Safran Aircraft Engines) to manage the TP400-D6 engine program. Designed to power the Airbus A400M military transport aircraft, the TP400-D6 is the most powerful turboshaft engine in the world. It features a three-shaft configuration and will deliver a maximum power of 11,000 shaft horsepower. About LightOn Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public services. LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company qualifies for PEA and PEA PME investment plans and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. To learn more: https://www.lighton.ai Contacts SEITOSEI --ACTIFIN LIGHTON Investor Relations invest@lighton.ai Benjamin LEHARI lighton@seitosei-actifin.com KALAMARI SEITOSEI --ACTIFIN Media Relations Financial Media Relations Camille Bernisson - +33 7 64 44 14 49 Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 Maroua Derdega - +33 7 63 77 73 20 jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com lighton@kalamari.agency

Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP_LightOn_x_Europrop_International_vEN_060125

