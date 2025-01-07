Alligo AB: Alligo expands in the battery sector - acquires Svenska Batterilagret AB

PRESS RELEASE

January 7, 2025

Alligo has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Svenska Batterilagret AB, a leading battery specialist in Sweden. The acquisition is one of Alligo's largest to date and it significantly strengthens the Group's existing battery business.

Batterilagret sells batteries and battery accessories through 27 stores across Sweden, as well as online. The company generates annual revenue of approximately SEK 275 million with strong profitability and has 90 employees.

- As part of Alligo, Batterilagret gains a new strong owner with good opportunities to further develop the business and drive additional growth, says Christer Andersson, CEO and co-owner of Batterilagret.



- I am pleased to welcome Batterilagret to Alligo. With Batterilagret's expertise and store network, we gain a strong offering in batteries and battery accessories. The company is an expert in its field, and we will preserve their unique competence and focus by having them continue as an independent company within Alligo, says Clein Ullenvik, CEO and Group President of Alligo.

The acquisition is subject to relevant regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Clein Ullenvik, CEO & President

Irene Wisenborn Bellander, CFO

Phone +46 8 712 00 00

ir@alligo.com

About Alligo

Alligo is a leading player within workwear, personal protective equipment, tools, and consumables in the Nordic region. Sales are mainly made through the strong concept brands Swedol in Sweden and TOOLS in Norway and Finland. The Group has approximately 2,400 employees and an annual revenue of SEK 9.3 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more at alligo.com