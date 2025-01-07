Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DSQA | ISIN: SE0009922305 | Ticker-Symbol: 1MH
Frankfurt
06.01.25
08:09 Uhr
11,340 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIGO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIGO AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2025 10:00 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alligo AB: Alligo expands in the battery sector - acquires Svenska Batterilagret AB

Finanznachrichten News

PRESS RELEASE
January 7, 2025

Alligo has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Svenska Batterilagret AB, a leading battery specialist in Sweden. The acquisition is one of Alligo's largest to date and it significantly strengthens the Group's existing battery business.

Batterilagret sells batteries and battery accessories through 27 stores across Sweden, as well as online. The company generates annual revenue of approximately SEK 275 million with strong profitability and has 90 employees.

- As part of Alligo, Batterilagret gains a new strong owner with good opportunities to further develop the business and drive additional growth, says Christer Andersson, CEO and co-owner of Batterilagret.

- I am pleased to welcome Batterilagret to Alligo. With Batterilagret's expertise and store network, we gain a strong offering in batteries and battery accessories. The company is an expert in its field, and we will preserve their unique competence and focus by having them continue as an independent company within Alligo, says Clein Ullenvik, CEO and Group President of Alligo.

The acquisition is subject to relevant regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2025.

For further information, please contact:
Clein Ullenvik, CEO & President
Irene Wisenborn Bellander, CFO
Phone +46 8 712 00 00
ir@alligo.com

About Alligo
Alligo is a leading player within workwear, personal protective equipment, tools, and consumables in the Nordic region. Sales are mainly made through the strong concept brands Swedol in Sweden and TOOLS in Norway and Finland. The Group has approximately 2,400 employees and an annual revenue of SEK 9.3 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more at alligo.com

Box 631, 135 26 Tyresö · Vindkraftsvägen 2, 135 70 Tyresö · Phone +46 (0) 8 - 727 27 20 · www.alligo.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.