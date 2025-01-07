Hilbert Group Hires Senior Copper Executive Ashley Moore as Managing Director of Hilbert Capital

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)

Hilbert Group AB, the Nasdaq First North listed investment firm (ticker: Hilb B) focusing on digital assets and blockchain technology, announced the appointment of Ashley Moore as Managing Director of Hilbert Capital.

Ashley has over 20 years of experience as a trader, broker, business- and product developer. Before joining Hilbert Group, Ashley was senior trader and head of execution services at the custody- and brokerage firm Copper, where he helped establish Copper as a global leader in digital infrastructure. Prior to Copper, Ashley held various senior positions, including as an FX options broker at Cantor Fitzgerald and Tullet Prebon.

Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group, comments: "We are thrilled to welcome Ashley to Hilbert Group. Ashley embodies a rare combination of deep expertise in product development, trading combined with an extensive global professional network." Barnali continues: "Ashley will lead the efforts to expand and refine our product offerings and will be instrumental in further scaling Hilbert's offerings in key markets globally. His addition reflects our commitment to delivering innovative solutions for our clients."

Commenting on his new role, Ashley said: "Joining Hilbert Group is an exciting opportunity to be part of a team that is reshaping the digital asset landscape. With Hilbert's robust investment strategy and forward-looking approach, I am eager to contribute to the development of products and trading strategies that meet the evolving needs of institutional investors."

Ashley Moore's appointment is effective immediately.

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

