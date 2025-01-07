Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154 | Ticker-Symbol: 999
Frankfurt
28.08.24
10:22 Uhr
0,666 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
07.01.2025 12:14 Uhr
217 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hilbert Group Hires Senior Copper Executive Ashley Moore as Managing Director of Hilbert Capital

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)

Hilbert Group AB, the Nasdaq First North listed investment firm (ticker: Hilb B) focusing on digital assets and blockchain technology, announced the appointment of Ashley Moore as Managing Director of Hilbert Capital.

Ashley has over 20 years of experience as a trader, broker, business- and product developer. Before joining Hilbert Group, Ashley was senior trader and head of execution services at the custody- and brokerage firm Copper, where he helped establish Copper as a global leader in digital infrastructure. Prior to Copper, Ashley held various senior positions, including as an FX options broker at Cantor Fitzgerald and Tullet Prebon.

Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group, comments: "We are thrilled to welcome Ashley to Hilbert Group. Ashley embodies a rare combination of deep expertise in product development, trading combined with an extensive global professional network." Barnali continues: "Ashley will lead the efforts to expand and refine our product offerings and will be instrumental in further scaling Hilbert's offerings in key markets globally. His addition reflects our commitment to delivering innovative solutions for our clients."

Commenting on his new role, Ashley said: "Joining Hilbert Group is an exciting opportunity to be part of a team that is reshaping the digital asset landscape. With Hilbert's robust investment strategy and forward-looking approach, I am eager to contribute to the development of products and trading strategies that meet the evolving needs of institutional investors."

Ashley Moore's appointment is effective immediately.

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB or
Niclas Sandström, Co-founder Hilbert Group AB
+46 (0)8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group Hires Senior Copper Executive Ashley Moore as Managing Director of Hilbert Capital

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.