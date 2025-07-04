Hilbert Group Launches Strategic Crypto Treasury Program

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 4, 2025 / Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq:HILB B), a leading digital asset investment firm, today announced the launch of a comprehensive crypto treasury strategy with Bitcoin as the primary reserve asset.

The initiative, unanimously approved by the board of directors, responds to growing institutional interest in crypto treasury assets and multiple unsolicited funding offerings to Hilbert, demonstrating significant market confidence in the company's strategic direction. The treasury strategy will be overseen by a dedicated Treasury Committee, chaired by CIO Russell Thompson.

Hilbert is currently evaluating multiple competitive financing offers from institutional partners, providing substantial capital deployment capacity across various tranches. These arrangements offer significant flexibility in timing and scale, allowing optimized market entry while maintaining strong liquidity positions. Each tranche will be disclosed upon execution.

The initiative positions Hilbert to capitalize on growing institutional Bitcoin adoption, with European publicly listed companies notably underrepresented in this trend, creating a significant early mover advantage.

Unlike passive allocators, Hilbert brings institutional-grade execution, compliance, and investor alignment capabilities. The company will launch a dedicated transparency dashboard offering real-time visibility into crypto treasury holdings, underscoring its commitment to stakeholder transparency.

Barnali Biswal, Hilbert CEO, comments: "Our approach to crypto treasury management bridges traditional equity investment with the dynamic world of digital assets, empowering our investors to participate in the future of finance through a trusted, regulated vehicle."

Russell Thompson, Hilbert Group CIO, continues, "Unlike many other participants in the space,

Hilbert is not a passive player. We have world-class AI and quantitative models and huge asset

management experience, that perfectly positions the firm to be the premier player in this growing

space. This is going to be an actively managed core and complementary alpha generator for the

firm moving forward. I could not be more optimistic about the value-add we will generate for our

shareholders and stakeholders from this initiative."

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Hilbert Group Launches Strategic Crypto Treasury Program

