WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Tower Corp. (AMT), a real estate investment trust, announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Eugene Noel as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, a newly created global position, with effect from January 13.Noel currently serves as Executive Vice President and President of the U. S. Tower Division.Noel joined the company in 2011 as Senior Vice President, U.S. Tower Operations, and later served as COO of U.S. Tower.Steve Vondran, CEO of American Tower, said: 'The new COO position will be an important addition to my team, enabling us to deliver our industry leading customer service even more effectively and efficiently by accelerating the development and application of new technologies and operating capabilities across our global platform.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX