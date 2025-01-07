LHYFE: Half-year report on Lhyfe's liquidity contract as of 31 December 2024

Nantes - 7 January 2025 - 6.15 pm - As part of the liquidity contract entered into between Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, and Natixis Oddo BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of 31 December 2024:

Number of shares: 96,888 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 162,848.49 euros in cash

Over the 2nd semester of 2024, the following transactions were executed:

Buy side 148,032 shares 507,004.83 euros 1,656 transactions Sell side 129,201 shares 445,232.43 euros 1,788 transactions

As of the previous half-yearly situation, on 30 June 2024, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 78,057 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 224,621.75 euros

As a reminder, the following resources were available on the liquidity account as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF, on 4 September 2023:

Number of shares: 41,276 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 383,632.25 euros in cash

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world.

In 2023, it inaugurated two new sites, and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.

Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 200 staff at the end of June 2024. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE).

More information on Lhyfe.com

Appendix

BUY SIDE SELL SIDE Date Number of transactions Number of shares Capital traded in EUR Number of transactions Number of shares Capital traded in EUR Total 1,656 148,032 507,004.83 1,788 129,201 445,232.43 01/07/2024 5 432 1,707.54 15 752 3,005.10 02/07/2024 16 1,271 5,066.97 11 539 2,158.17 03/07/2024 3 532 2,096.08 13 1,197 4,775.53 04/07/2024 2 53 211.47 11 331 1,333.93 05/07/2024 7 495 2,005.08 6 1,073 4,360.44 08/07/2024 9 281 1,146.47 14 836 3,414.60 09/07/2024 10 935 3,814.80 8 842 3,453.65 10/07/2024 14 1,400 5,688.26 13 758 3,106.86 11/07/2024 11 1,000 4,084.68 11 1,042 4,273.99 12/07/2024 17 1,712 7,001.50 7 812 3,397.68 15/07/2024 11 984 3,944.88 13 682 2,759.44 16/07/2024 10 981 3,992.36 17 1,149 4,684.80 17/07/2024 10 508 2,047.84 0 0 0.00 18/07/2024 6 454 1,820.88 1 200 808.00 19/07/2024 8 528 2,095.92 1 1 4.00 22/07/2024 9 1,153 4,576.48 8 251 1,002.65 23/07/2024 6 640 2,517.10 5 164 648.62 24/07/2024 8 363 1,411.75 0 0 0.00 25/07/2024 35 3,981 15,133.04 28 2,428 9,188.77 26/07/2024 1 73 280.69 30 2,646 10,241.81 29/07/2024 13 1,211 4,749.71 10 432 1,716.16 30/07/2024 8 366 1,427.76 11 604 2,372.98 31/07/2024 6 439 1,714.05 0 0 0.00 01/08/2024 5 449 1,752.95 10 440 1,726.72 02/08/2024 11 525 2,048.64 7 647 2,548.15 05/08/2024 29 1,592 6,054.82 6 230 897.00 06/08/2024 8 857 3,232.69 3 230 893.55 07/08/2024 2 172 646.75 25 1,373 5,240.21 08/08/2024 1 1 3.85 26 2,068 8,124.17 09/08/2024 7 431 1,685.21 10 621 2,470.51 12/08/2024 7 371 1,470.70 6 901 3,625.00 13/08/2024 12 762 3,011.51 3 172 691.42 14/08/2024 10 434 1,692.85 10 361 1,423.54 15/08/2024 10 321 1,246.29 9 295 1,156.37 16/08/2024 6 651 2,514.47 3 601 2,349.87 19/08/2024 7 285 1,093.05 10 524 2,033.82 20/08/2024 17 1,301 5,028.54 8 626 2,441.16 21/08/2024 7 199 772.13 8 676 2,634.61 22/08/2024 6 287 1,106.43 10 419 1,627.45 23/08/2024 11 741 2,856.03 8 339 1,307.59 26/08/2024 14 304 1,175.58 6 219 853.30 27/08/2024 6 291 1,118.88 1 1 3.87 28/08/2024 18 1,079 4,223.14 28 1,965 7,809.04 29/08/2024 4 284 1,116.25 19 459 1,817.86 30/08/2024 8 457 1,799.80 9 359 1,422.87 02/09/2024 10 436 1,702.97 12 298 1,171.72 03/09/2024 7 374 1,452.66 11 190 740.89 04/09/2024 9 402 1,573.83 11 474 1,870.29 05/09/2024 11 702 2,751.50 8 446 1,757.60 06/09/2024 4 93 364.56 3 172 683.14 09/09/2024 15 994 3,840.38 23 795 3,092.39 10/09/2024 3 122 465.43 5 127 488.16 11/09/2024 10 530 2,019.30 9 213 820.99 12/09/2024 8 460 1,756.16 7 376 1,447.62 13/09/2024 9 755 2,865.75 7 506 1,936.01 16/09/2024 3 80 300.84 11 717 2,724.60 17/09/2024 13 518 1,967.83 12 524 2,001.87 18/09/2024 6 161 609.13 4 272 1,042.55 19/09/2024 9 483 1,808.28 3 87 329.70 20/09/2024 9 511 1,879.93 11 316 1,167.47 23/09/2024 17 820 2,999.42 9 489 1,807.81 24/09/2024 25 1,353 5,104.00 35 2,659 10,196.04 25/09/2024 23 1,507 5,628.25 23 1,103 4,212.89 26/09/2024 12 854 3,087.17 10 715 2,605.68 27/09/2024 30 2,311 8,462.75 38 2,856 10,543.31 30/09/2024 7 393 1,424.85 3 139 506.28 01/10/2024 18 1,212 4,469.50 22 1,263 4,693.65 02/10/2024 15 939 3,427.00 7 677 2,485.05 03/10/2024 14 1,227 4,433.57 17 674 2,438.40 04/10/2024 19 816 2,932.54 9 492 1,773.68 07/10/2024 25 2,161 7,588.73 16 726 2,564.87 08/10/2024 17 2,031 6,941.26 16 1,522 5,229.46 09/10/2024 18 1,544 5,289.87 16 1,197 4,133.83 10/10/2024 26 2,548 8,512.55 15 1,481 4,954.99 11/10/2024 14 1,329 4,625.70 47 4,113 14,227.48 14/10/2024 32 2,303 8,132.71 17 1,220 4,369.86 15/10/2024 26 3,077 10,480.78 13 758 2,575.60 16/10/2024 18 1,226 4,101.25 13 1,136 3,826.74 17/10/2024 15 1,131 3,734.54 13 896 2,984.03 18/10/2024 9 1,083 3,675.00 42 2,753 9,459.01 21/10/2024 17 1,104 3,952.18 23 2,341 8,449.43 22/10/2024 15 895 3,385.48 49 3,698 14,012.40 23/10/2024 13 631 2,458.44 14 1,016 3,978.61 24/10/2024 19 1,605 6,286.91 28 1,452 5,725.80 25/10/2024 37 3,589 13,618.04 22 1,571 5,889.74 28/10/2024 11 1,468 5,634.67 14 1,623 6,269.82 29/10/2024 24 2,137 8,052.88 17 604 2,274.66 30/10/2024 29 2,371 8,796.75 16 1,179 4,420.70 31/10/2024 19 1,751 6,356.95 16 908 3,325.28 01/11/2024 5 220 798.39 7 313 1,146.09 04/11/2024 12 1,257 4,529.42 13 1,034 3,764.59 05/11/2024 17 2,315 8,275.66 9 528 1,897.37 06/11/2024 9 1,293 4,594.22 16 1,614 5,768.80 07/11/2024 13 2,410 8,376.14 6 378 1,342.25 08/11/2024 6 783 2,705.52 22 1,475 5,141.96 11/11/2024 11 568 1,963.94 16 1,163 4,079.94 12/11/2024 17 1,439 5,052.22 19 1,089 3,859.74 13/11/2024 4 246 889.24 14 709 2,555.35 14/11/2024 13 881 3,172.47 15 737 2,679.84 15/11/2024 9 391 1,399.51 11 216 784.08 18/11/2024 25 1,701 6,048.37 7 397 1,408.36 19/11/2024 30 3,258 11,192.19 15 1,534 5,283.16 20/11/2024 11 1,005 3,383.24 6 586 1,977.77 21/11/2024 14 1,434 4,749.42 8 469 1,563.85 22/11/2024 14 928 3,080.01 14 902 3,026.46 25/11/2024 8 737 2,429.82 3 471 1,561.63 26/11/2024 7 707 2,357.28 19 1,042 3,497.69 27/11/2024 46 5,946 18,813.99 26 2,255 7,008.77 28/11/2024 4 139 422.66 1 1 3.14 29/11/2024 8 786 2,379.58 5 568 1,733.96 02/12/2024 11 1,603 4,832.24 2 101 315.63 03/12/2024 33 4,857 13,815.83 14 1,622 4,560.80 04/12/2024 8 1,625 4,634.82 38 3,099 8,918.14 05/12/2024 5 813 2,315.09 16 571 1,641.63 06/12/2024 8 828 2,350.14 9 477 1,368.50 09/12/2024 7 517 1,474.33 5 289 832.32 10/12/2024 7 1,024 2,900.23 8 422 1,201.79 11/12/2024 8 479 1,345.99 13 595 1,688.08 12/12/2024 13 1,126 3,139.24 12 826 2,328.51 13/12/2024 1 1 2.83 9 248 701.84 16/12/2024 4 480 1,345.17 1 1 2.85 17/12/2024 24 3,839 10,454.00 10 1,501 4,113.54 18/12/2024 24 3,868 10,121.93 10 903 2,432.56 19/12/2024 43 7,237 17,420.07 11 493 1,251.76 20/12/2024 7 869 2,111.62 34 4,351 10,509.92 23/12/2024 4 394 1,018.24 54 7,588 19,419.00 24/12/2024 10 1,418 3,784.27 12 1,499 4,068.54 27/12/2024 27 3,885 10,951.76 74 8,468 23,912.13 30/12/2024 4 441 1,288.89 23 1,590 4,754.10 31/12/2024 4 661 1,946.69 6 37 110.63

