SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Auto major Stellantis N.V. (STLA) announced that its racing division, Stellantis Motorsport, is collaborating with Intel Automotive, affiliated to chip maker Intel Corp. (INTC), to be its technical partner in Formula E.Under the deal, the companies will work to accelerate the development of technologies specific to Formula E, in the electric series.Stellantis Motorsport, which is involved in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with DS Automobiles since 2015 and Maserati since 2022, is seeking innovation in electric technology.Stellantis Motorsport selected Intel as a key technical partner to develop its next-generation inverter control, a critical component of the GEN3 Evo single-seaters of DS Automobiles and Maserati.The company noted that the inverter plays a crucial role during a FE race, where any gain in efficiency is transformed into a precious competitive advantage. It is in charge of controlling the electric motor using energy from the battery, but also of recovering energy during braking phases.The new inverter control leverages Intel's advanced semiconductor technology and software expertise to optimize power delivery and enhance overall vehicle performance, the firm said.Jack Weast, Intel Fellow, vice president and general manager of Intel Automotive, said, 'Formula E is a highly competitive proving ground for electric vehicle technology. Our partnership with Stellantis Motorsport allows us to push the limits of performance and efficiency in a demanding real-world environment, ultimately driving innovation that will benefit future electric vehicles for everyone.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX