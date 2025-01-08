Ratos AB: Hans Sahlin new CEO of Speed Group

Ratos has appointed Hans Sahlin as the new CEO of Speed Group (Speed), a leading logistics and staffing company in the Nordics. Hans Sahlin previously served as Deputy CEO of the company. He took over his new role today, 8 January 2025, succeeding Jesper Andersson, one of Speed Group's founders and CEO since 2022. Jesper Andersson will move into an advisory role.

Hans Sahlin has a solid background in leadership and business development at logistics and property companies. Since his recruitment as Deputy CEO, he has played an important role in driving strategic initiatives and ensuring Speed's continued positive development. With a clear focus on growth, innovation and sustainability, he is now ready to lead the company into its next phase.

"Hans Sahlin has made very positive contributions, so we are delighted that he has accepted the offer to become the company's new CEO. Now that we've secured a new multi-billion deal with our major customer Ericsson, and with an overall stable performance in the company, this is great timing for a new CEO to take the reins. I look forward to our future collaboration. I would also like to thank Jesper Andersson for his outstanding and important contributions to Speed over all these years," says Christian Johansson Gebauer, Chairman of the Board of Speed Group and President, Business Area Construction & Services, Ratos.

"I'm pleased and honoured to be entrusted to lead Speed into its next phase. The company has a strong position in the market and a unique business model that I look forward to continuing to develop together with our employees and customers," says Hans Sahlin, incoming CEO of Speed Group.

Jesper Andersson, who has played a key part in Speed's journey from startup to one of the leading providers of logistics and staffing solutions in the Nordics, is now passing the baton. However, he will remain at Speed Group in an advisory role.

"Speed has been a part of my life for two decades and I'm incredibly proud over what we've achieved together. I look forward to continuing to contribute in my new role and to following the company's development under Hans Sahlin's leadership," says Jesper Andersson.

About Speed Group

Speed offers sustainable, flexible and innovative solutions to complex logistics and staffing challenges. Sustainability permeates the entire business, and the aim was to become carbon neutral by 2025, something that was already achieved by 2023. Speed has its head office in Borås, Sweden, and logistics centres in Borås, Gothenburg, Stenungsund and Stockholm covering a combined total of more than 220,000 square metres. The company has sales of approximately SEK 1 billion and employs around 1,000 people.

