Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Rio Tintos Muster: Erst die Investition, dann die Milliarden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 882286 | ISIN: SE0000111940 | Ticker-Symbol: RAZB
Stuttgart
08.01.25
08:13 Uhr
2,752 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RATOS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RATOS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8022,84211:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.01.2025 08:35 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ratos AB: Hans Sahlin new CEO of Speed Group

Finanznachrichten News

Ratos has appointed Hans Sahlin as the new CEO of Speed Group (Speed), a leading logistics and staffing company in the Nordics. Hans Sahlin previously served as Deputy CEO of the company. He took over his new role today, 8 January 2025, succeeding Jesper Andersson, one of Speed Group's founders and CEO since 2022. Jesper Andersson will move into an advisory role.

Hans Sahlin has a solid background in leadership and business development at logistics and property companies. Since his recruitment as Deputy CEO, he has played an important role in driving strategic initiatives and ensuring Speed's continued positive development. With a clear focus on growth, innovation and sustainability, he is now ready to lead the company into its next phase.

"Hans Sahlin has made very positive contributions, so we are delighted that he has accepted the offer to become the company's new CEO. Now that we've secured a new multi-billion deal with our major customer Ericsson, and with an overall stable performance in the company, this is great timing for a new CEO to take the reins. I look forward to our future collaboration. I would also like to thank Jesper Andersson for his outstanding and important contributions to Speed over all these years," says Christian Johansson Gebauer, Chairman of the Board of Speed Group and President, Business Area Construction & Services, Ratos.

"I'm pleased and honoured to be entrusted to lead Speed into its next phase. The company has a strong position in the market and a unique business model that I look forward to continuing to develop together with our employees and customers," says Hans Sahlin, incoming CEO of Speed Group.

Jesper Andersson, who has played a key part in Speed's journey from startup to one of the leading providers of logistics and staffing solutions in the Nordics, is now passing the baton. However, he will remain at Speed Group in an advisory role.

"Speed has been a part of my life for two decades and I'm incredibly proud over what we've achieved together. I look forward to continuing to contribute in my new role and to following the company's development under Hans Sahlin's leadership," says Jesper Andersson.

About Speed Group
Speed offers sustainable, flexible and innovative solutions to complex logistics and staffing challenges. Sustainability permeates the entire business, and the aim was to become carbon neutral by 2025, something that was already achieved by 2023. Speed has its head office in Borås, Sweden, and logistics centres in Borås, Gothenburg, Stenungsund and Stockholm covering a combined total of more than 220,000 square metres. The company has sales of approximately SEK 1 billion and employs around 1,000 people.

For more information, please contact:
Josefine Uppling, VP Communication, Ratos, +46 76 114 54 21
Hans Sahlin, incoming CEO, Speed Group, +46 76 607 30 87

About Ratos
Ratos is a Swedish business group focusing on technological and infrastructure solutions, consisting of 16 companies divided into three business areas: Construction & Services, Industry and Consumer. The companies have approximately SEK 32 billion in net sales (September LTM). We have a distinct corporate culture and strategy - everything we do is based on our core values: Simplicity, Speed in Execution and It's All About People. We enable independent subsidiaries to excel by being part of something larger. People, leadership, culture and values are key focus areas.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.