LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Arcadium Lithium Plc (ALTM), a lithium chemicals producer, said on Wednesday that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, has approved the proposed acquisition of Arcadium Lithium by Rio Tinto Plc (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK).However, this transaction remains subject to investment screening approvals in Australia, Canada, and Italy, as well as other customary closing conditions.Earlier, Rio Tinto and Arcadium Lithium announced a deal that allows Rio Tinto to acquire Arcadium for $5.85 per share, or around $6.7 billion in cash.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX