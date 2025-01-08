WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK), Wednesday reported a 3.3 percent decline in first-quarter preliminary Combined sales, primarily due to a 24.7 percent drop in bombshells sales and 7.5 percent decline in Bombshells same store sales. Meanwhile, Combined same store sales were up 2.3 percent.Sales at Nightclubs rose 1.2 percent to $61.3 million for the quarter, while same store sales gained 3.7 percent.The total sales reflected the divestiture and closing of five locations during the fourth quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2025, the decline in same-store sales, and a full quarter of the Stafford, TX location.Adult nightclubs and sports bars-restaurants expects to report first quarter financial results by February 10, 2025.Currently, RCI's stock is trading at $56.71, down 1.06 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX