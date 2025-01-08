HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Schlumberger Limited (SLB), a Texas-based global technology company, Wednesday announced that it has secured a series of significant drilling contracts from Shell to support the capital-efficient development of energy resources across its deepwater and ultra-deepwater assets in the UK North Sea, Trinidad and Tobago, the Gulf of Mexico, and other regions.SLB said in a statement that the projects are scheduled for delivery over a three-year period, and will integrate the company's AI-enabled digital drilling technologies with its expertise in ultra-deepwater operations. This strategy is designed to enable SLB to consistently and predictably deliver high-quality wells, enhancing cost efficiency.The company has commenced delivering services to Shell under the contracts. Each project will be managed centrally through SLB's Performance Live centers.Wallace Pescarini, President, Offshore Atlantic, SLB said, 'Drawing on our global expertise in complex deepwater environments and advanced technology solutions, we will align with Shell's expectations for safe and efficient energy development on these projects.'SLB is currently trading at $38.73 or 1.63% lower on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX