Precise Biometrics AB: Xiaomi introduces new smart safe powered by Precise Biometrics

Precise Biometrics, a global pioneer in biometrics and cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce that its advanced biometric fingerprint authentication technology has been integrated into the Mijia Smart Safe Box 30cm.

Xiaomi, a renowned consumer electronics company, has launched this innovative smart safe, which leverages multiple unlocking methods, including Precise Biometrics' fingerprint authentication algorithm.

The Mijia Smart Safe Box showcases a feature-rich design with a seamless blend of security and convenience. It integrates Precise Biometrics' powerful fingerprint authentication algorithm, to ensure quick, reliable, and secure access. This smart safe joins Xiaomi's growing portfolio of IoT and mobile devices utilizing Precise Biometrics technology.

The collaboration highlights the shared vision of both companies to bring secure, efficient, and user-friendly technologies to the forefront of smart living.

Joakim Nydemark, CEO of Precise Biometrics, commented:

"We are delighted to see Xiaomi once again integrate our fingerprint authentication algorithms into their products. Their ability to deliver innovative and high-quality solutions is truly impressive. The Mijia Smart Safe Box reflects the same excellence we have seen in their smartphones and smart locks, providing users with fantastic security and user experience."

Mr. HanLin Yang, Product Manager at Xiaomi, added:

"Precise Biometrics has proven to be a true value adding supplier, delivering unique biometric technology. With a 99.2% recognition accuracy and unlocking speed under 0.5 seconds, Precise's solution fully support our commitment to enable security and user satisfaction."

Contacts

Joakim Nydemark, CEO

E-mail: joakim.nydemark@precisebiometrics.com

About Us

Precise Biometrics AB (publ) ("Precise"), is a global pioneer biometrics and cybersecurity. The biometric recognition solution suite today includes fingerprint, face, and palm recognition algorithm products along with turnkey solutions for visitor management (YOUNiQ Visit by EastCoast) and biometric access management (YOUNiQ Access).

Precise's premium biometric recognition solutions is used in mobiles, laptops, security tokens and smart looks, as well as automotive applications for in-car payments, driver authentication, and personalized settings and access. Precise also offer visitor management and physical biometric access control solutions.

Precise operates through two business units, Digital Identity and Biometric Technologies, and the company has offices in Lund (HQ) and Stockholm, Sweden, Potsdam NY, USA, Seoul, South Korea, Taipei, Taiwan, and Shanghai, China. Precise is a public company with shares listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (PREC). Learn more at www.precisebiometrics.com.