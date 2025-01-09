LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY.PK), Thursday announced that Elinzanetant, a non-hormonal drug, has met all primary and second endpoints in the Phase III study OASIS 4, investigating the impact of the therapy in women with breast cancer or at high risk of developing breast cancer.The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled multicenter study evaluated the safety and efficacy of the drug in the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms, commonly known as hot flashes.The Berlin-based company found that Elinzanetant successfully met the primary and secondary endpoints of the study by demonstrating statistically significant reductions in the frequency and severity of moderate to severe hot flashes, respectively.Moreover, Elinzanetant, a dual neurokinin-1 and 3 receptor antagonist, administered orally, improved sleep disturbances and menopause-related quality of life.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX