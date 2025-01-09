SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, Amazon (AMZN) announced that it is expanding its Buy with Prime service to Fossil.com, a popular global brand known for watches and accessories. Starting in February, the U.S.-based Prime members will be able to shop directly on Fossil's website using their Prime shopping benefits.With Buy with Prime, the members will enjoy fast, free delivery, easy returns, and 24/7 customer support on Fossil.com. This is part of Amazon's effort to offer Prime members even more selection beyond its own store.AMZN closed Wednesday's trading at $222.13, up 0.01 percent or $0.02 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX