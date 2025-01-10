Das Instrument FQ1 KYG8656L1068 TH INTL LTD DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.01.2025The instrument FQ1 KYG8656L1068 TH INTL LTD DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 13.01.2025Das Instrument 3F8 SE0011527845 Q-LINEA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.01.2025The instrument 3F8 SE0011527845 Q-LINEA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 13.01.2025Das Instrument N4SA NL0015000K93 EUROCOMM.PR. CERT.10EO 10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.01.2025The instrument N4SA NL0015000K93 EUROCOMM.PR. CERT.10EO 10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.01.2025