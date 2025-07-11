Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

US52110H1005 Lazydays Holdings Inc. 11.07.2025 US52110H2094 Lazydays Holdings Inc. 14.07.2025 Tausch 30:1

US08862L1035 Beyond Air Inc. 11.07.2025 US08862L2025 Beyond Air Inc. 14.07.2025 Tausch 20:1

SE0011527845 Q-Linea AB 11.07.2025 SE0025420714 Q-Linea AB 14.07.2025 Tausch 1000:1

US65343E1082 NextCure Inc. 11.07.2025 US65343E2072 NextCure Inc. 14.07.2025 Tausch 12:1





