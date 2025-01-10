Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
100 % Anstieg in zwei Tagen: Das technische Signal, das Wall Streets Bären in Panik versetzt!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEKTROS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELEKTROS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
10.01.2025 14:02 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Expands AI Data Center Initiative with Focus on Small Language Models and Vector Databases

Finanznachrichten News

Strategic Partnership with Next Realm AI to Launch Specialized AI Data Centers

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2025 / Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), a leader in electric mobility and lithium mining, today announced it is evaluating strategic opportunities in the AI infrastructure sector through the development of specialized private data centers.

Electros has begun initial development plans, with Next Realm AI, a member of the NVIDIA Developer Program, to establish a network of private AI data centers specializing in Small Language Models (SLMs) and AI Agents tailored for targeted industry sectors.

The strategic move aligns with the company's vision to capitalize on the rapidly evolving AI landscape and increasing demand for specialized AI infrastructure. The planned data centers aim to harness the rapidly expanding market for vector databases and AI Agent development platforms, positioning the company to capitalize on the surging demand for advanced AI-driven data management solutions.

Tom Bustamante, Founder & CEO of Next Realm AI, commented, "Our strategic alignment with Elektros comes at a pivotal moment as SLMs and AI Agents emerge as game-changing technologies for enterprise automation. With increased federal support for AI infrastructure and the explosive growth in vector databases, we're uniquely positioned to capture this transformative opportunity in specialized AI deployment."

Key highlights of the initiative include:

  • Leveraging Elektros' expertise in lithium energy solutions to create efficient, sustainable AI data centers

  • Focusing on Small Language Models and AI Agents for specific niche sectors, addressing the growing demand for specialized AI solutions

  • Exploring the potential of Large Action Models (LAMs) to revolutionize how businesses interact with digital and physical systems

Elektros is evaluating opportunities to pursue federal grants and contracts, as the incoming administration signals its commitment to modernizing AI infrastructure through increased data center spending. The company is developing a framework for potential proposals in 2025 that could align with key federal agencies' AI initiatives, which may position Elektros to participate in government partnerships while expanding its presence in the evolving AI infrastructure sector.

To stay informed about these exclusive networking events, interested parties are invited to join our Elektros Investor Network at https://elektros.energy/investors/

About Elektros, Inc.
Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK) is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company focused on lithium mining, electric vehicle charging, solar energy storage, and power supply for AI data centers. We are at the forefront of the clean energy transition, driving innovation in mobility and energy technologies to combat the global climate crisis and deliver transformative user experiences. www.elektros.energy

Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Elektrosenergy

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Elektros, Inc.'s products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time to time in Elektros Inc.'s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs, and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Elektros Inc., please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:
Elektros, Inc. IR and Media Inquiries
Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.