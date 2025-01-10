Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Expands AI Data Center Initiative with Focus on Small Language Models and Vector Databases

Strategic Partnership with Next Realm AI to Launch Specialized AI Data Centers

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2025 / Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), a leader in electric mobility and lithium mining, today announced it is evaluating strategic opportunities in the AI infrastructure sector through the development of specialized private data centers.



Electros has begun initial development plans, with Next Realm AI, a member of the NVIDIA Developer Program, to establish a network of private AI data centers specializing in Small Language Models (SLMs) and AI Agents tailored for targeted industry sectors.

The strategic move aligns with the company's vision to capitalize on the rapidly evolving AI landscape and increasing demand for specialized AI infrastructure. The planned data centers aim to harness the rapidly expanding market for vector databases and AI Agent development platforms, positioning the company to capitalize on the surging demand for advanced AI-driven data management solutions.

Tom Bustamante, Founder & CEO of Next Realm AI, commented, "Our strategic alignment with Elektros comes at a pivotal moment as SLMs and AI Agents emerge as game-changing technologies for enterprise automation. With increased federal support for AI infrastructure and the explosive growth in vector databases, we're uniquely positioned to capture this transformative opportunity in specialized AI deployment."



Key highlights of the initiative include:

Leveraging Elektros' expertise in lithium energy solutions to create efficient, sustainable AI data centers

Focusing on Small Language Models and AI Agents for specific niche sectors, addressing the growing demand for specialized AI solutions

Exploring the potential of Large Action Models (LAMs) to revolutionize how businesses interact with digital and physical systems

Elektros is evaluating opportunities to pursue federal grants and contracts, as the incoming administration signals its commitment to modernizing AI infrastructure through increased data center spending. The company is developing a framework for potential proposals in 2025 that could align with key federal agencies' AI initiatives, which may position Elektros to participate in government partnerships while expanding its presence in the evolving AI infrastructure sector.



About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK) is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company focused on lithium mining, electric vehicle charging, solar energy storage, and power supply for AI data centers. We are at the forefront of the clean energy transition, driving innovation in mobility and energy technologies to combat the global climate crisis and deliver transformative user experiences. www.elektros.energy

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Elektros, Inc.'s products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time to time in Elektros Inc.'s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs, and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Elektros Inc., please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Elektros, Inc. IR and Media Inquiries

Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

