Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Launches Evaluation of High-Performance GPU Technology for Compact, Private AI Data Centers

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK) ("Elektros" or "the Company"), a pioneer in sustainable energy solutions, begins review of advanced GPU equipment and services for domain specific, private AI data centers.

This strategic move aligns with the recent STARGATE initiative announced by the Trump administration, emphasizing the critical need for expanded AI capabilities across the United States.

While STARGATE represents a monumental, capital-intensive project aimed at bolstering national AI capabilities, Elektros is charting a complementary course by developing significantly smaller, more focused, and cost-effective AI infrastructure solutions.

At the helm of this ambitious initiative is Next Realm AI, serving as the lead project manager and strategic advisor. Elektros has partnered with Next Realm AI to leverage their unparalleled expertise in AI data center development, Large Language Models (LLMs), Small Language Models (SLMs), and AI Agents. Next Realm AI understanding of AI infrastructure needs will play a pivotal role in shaping the project's direction.

Key aspects of the initiative include:

Deployment of cutting-edge GPU equipment for small-scale, high-performance AI data centers

Customized AI services tailored for specific domain applications

Implementation of energy-efficient solutions to address the growing power demands of AI infrastructure

Utilization of Elektros' lithium supply chain to support sustainable energy storage solutions

Elektros is currently evaluating state-of-the-art hardware solutions to power these next-generation AI data centers:

AMD Instinct MI300X: This powerhouse GPU is being considered for its exceptional performance in generative AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) workloads. The MI300X's superior visual rendering capabilities make it ideal for complex simulations and 3D modeling tasks, perfectly aligning with the diverse needs of AI applications. Dual EPYC Genoa 8x NVIDIA H200 GPU Server: This high-density server configuration is under review for its potential to deliver unprecedented computational power in a compact form factor. The combination of AMD's EPYC processors and NVIDIA's latest H200 GPUs promises to offer the perfect balance of performance and efficiency for AI workloads.

Tom Bustamante, Founder and CEO of Next Realm AI commented, "The integration of these advanced GPU solutions into the project roadmap will enable Elektros to offer unparalleled performance for a wide range of AI applications. From generative AI to complex simulations, the company would be able to provide businesses with the tools they need to push the boundaries of innovation, and automation."

This initiative also underscores Elektros' commitment to addressing the escalating energy demands of AI infrastructure, recognizing that power consumption will become a critical bottleneck for AI data centers. By leveraging its expertise in lithium supply and energy storage solutions, Elektros is uniquely positioned to offer renewable energy solutions through advanced battery energy storage systems (BESS). These systems will not only power Elektros' own data center operations but also be made available to other businesses across Florida and the United States.

About Next Realm AI

Next Realm AI is a cutting-edge technology research and consulting firm based in New York City, specializing in the commercial development of next-generation technologies. artificial intelligence, data analytics, quantum computing, and cybersecurity, with particular expertise in developing Small Language Models (SLMs) and AI Agents for specific industries, while assisting enterprises in integrating advanced technologies, automation, data security, and quantum computing solutions. We aim to drive technological advancements that shape the future while addressing pressing global issues. www.nextrealm.ai

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK) is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company focused on lithium mining, electric vehicle charging, solar energy storage, and power supply for AI data centers. We are at the forefront of the clean energy transition, driving innovation in mobility and energy technologies to combat the global climate crisis and deliver transformative user experiences. www.elektros.energy

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Elektros, Inc.'s products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time to time in Elektros Inc.'s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs, and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Elektros Inc., please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

