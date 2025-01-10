SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA (NVDA), Friday announced the launch of NVIDIA AI Blueprint for retail, a generative AI workflow designed to transform shopping experiences in both online and physical retail environments.Built on the NVIDIA AI Enterprise and Omniverse platforms, this blueprint enables developers to create AI-powered digital assistants that work alongside human employees.The AI shopping assistants are equipped with advanced capabilities, including the ability to understand and process both text and image prompts. Additionally, these digital assistants can seamlessly handle multiple queries at once, streamlining the customer experience.NVIDIA's blueprint incorporates several powerful features, including NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, leveraging technologies like Meta Llama 3.3 70B and NeMo Retriever microservices to deliver scalable, high-performance AI solutions.The blueprint also integrates with Omniverse, offering state-of-the-art visualization tools that allow customers to simulate products in real-world spaces. Furthermore, the use of large language models, such as the NVIDIA Llama Nemotron LLMs set to launch later this year, facilitates natural and human-like interactions, enhancing the overall user experience.Alongside SoftServe, NVIDIA's partners, Dell Technologies and World Wide Technology, will leverage early access to the blueprint to streamline AI adoption for retailers.By combining these innovative technologies, NVIDIA aims to help retailers create smarter, safer, and more personalized shopping experiences, setting a new standard for AI-powered customer engagement.NVDA is currently trading at $135.11, down 2.36 percent or $3.49 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX