24SevenOffice Group AB: 24SevenOffice Group AB Appoints Staffan Herbst as CEO and CFO

The Board of Directors of 24SevenOffice Group AB is pleased to announce the appointment of Staffan Herbst as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Staffan, who has been a board member since May 2022, will now lead the group's remaining businesses post the sale of the ERP division to KKR. He will be based in the Stockholm office, from where he will lead the group's operations and strategic initiatives.

Staffan brings a wealth of experience in leadership roles across technology-driven businesses, particularly in the fintech sector. His career spans senior positions in companies at the forefront of financial technology, where he has successfully driven growth and value creation. Through his previous roles, including as CFO for global organisations based in London, Staffan has a proven track record of driving financial strategy and operational excellence. This background equips him with the expertise to steer 24SevenOffice Group through its next phase of development and capitalize on the company's market opportunities.

Alongside his appointment, Staffan has acquired 204,100 shares in 24SevenOffice Group AB at a price of 24.50 SEK per share, totalling 5,000,450.00 SEK. Following this purchase, Staffan's total shareholding stands at 246,689 shares. This investment underscores his confidence in the company's future and demonstrates his commitment to aligning with shareholder interests.

"I am incredibly thrilled and honoured by the appointment and opportunity to lead the company into this transformative phase. With a focus on AI-powered financial technologies, we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the growing embedded finance market within the ERP segment. The group's portfolio of businesses across MRP, CRM, HRM and fintech presents significant market opportunities and I look forward to drive innovation, optimise our assets, and deliver substantial value to our customers and shareholders. By harnessing our technology platform and developing strategic partnerships, we will unlock growth opportunities in these high-potential markets." Staffan Herbst said commenting on his new role.

"Having worked closely with Staffan on the board over the past couple of years, I have seen firsthand his dedication and strategic insight. He has been instrumental in supporting the decisions that led to the successful sale of our ERP business to KKR. We are delighted to have him step into an operational role as CEO and CFO and are confident he will lead the company to new heights." Ståle Risa, Chairman of the Board, commented.

