NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is in talks to acquire Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on treatments for central nervous system disorders, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.A deal could be reached as soon as this week. While discussions are ongoing, they may not lead to an agreement and other suitors could also emerge, according to the report.As of the market close on January 10, Intra-Cellular has a market value of approximately $10 billion.ITCI closed Friday's regular trading at $94.87 up $12.31 or 14.91%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX