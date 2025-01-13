Gofore Oyj: Inside information: Gofore Plc's Business Review December 2024: December net sales 13.4 million euros

13.1.2025 10:45:00 EET | Gofore Oyj | Inside information

13 January 2025 at 10.45 a.m EET

Inside Information



Inside information: Gofore Plc's Business Review December 2024: December net sales 13.4 million euros

Inside information: Gofore's net sales were 13.4 (14.3) million euros in December 2024. The full year net sales were 186.2 million euros. The Group employed 1,471 (1,465) people at the end of December.

CEO Mikael Nylund:

"December net sales were 13.4 million euros. The holiday season this year allowed Gofore employees to enjoy longer time off, which is reflected in the accumulation of billable hours. We prepared for the year-end in December by ensuring the continuation of projects into this year and secured a new framework agreement from the private sector in the Intelligent Industry space.

Our customer experience is measured twice a year, and the Net Promoter Score (NPS) was again high at the end of the year measurement, standing at 63, with overall satisfaction at 4.4/5. 52% of Gofore employees exceeded expectations in their customer work, and as many as 57 experts received personal praise in the survey. I am truly proud of each Gofore employee, as delivering customer value that exceeds expectations is our most important strategic success factor.

With the work situation in January still somewhat open, we have continued cautious recruitment.

Our updated strategy will be announced at the Capital Markets Day taking place this week on Thursday, January 16, 2025, starting at 9 AM. Welcome to the livestream to hear more! You can find enrollment instructions at the end of this release."





Key Figures

The numbers are unaudited.

Month

2024 Net sales, MEUR Net sales, last 12 mos

pro forma (LTM) Number of employees a

t end of period No. of working days

in Finland Overall capacity

(own personnel),

FTE Sub-

contracting, FTE January 16.9 (15.8) 193.3 1,463 (1,318) 22 (21) 1,372 (1,225) 147 (186) February 16.3 (15.3) 193.7 1,461 (1,342) 21 (20) 1,372 (1,256) 149 (184) March 16.0 (18.1) 191.3 1,456 (1,354) 20 (23) 1,371 (1,271) 160 (189) April 17.0 (14.5) 193.1 1,456 (1,385) 21 (18) 1,372 (1,293) 155 (187) May 16.8 (17.2) 192.3 1,455 (1,400) 21 (21) 1,369 (1,311) 159 (192) June 14.2 (15.9) 189.7 1,453 (1,396) 19 (21) 1,368 (1,319) 143 (170) July 5.9 (5.9) 189.8 1,446 (1,423) 23 (21) 1,366 (1,341) 65 (83) August 15.8 (16.9) 188.6 1,452 (1,448) 22 (23) 1,366 (1,353) 144 (166) September 17.4 (18.0) 188.0 1,474 (1,460) 21 (21) 1,380 (1,374) 172 (186) October 18.8 (18.7) 188.1 1,472 (1,466) 23 (22) 1,384 (1,371) 169 (184) November 17.7 (18.7) 187.1 1,468 (1,471) 21 (22) 1,371 (1,376) 166 (181) December 13.4 (14.3) 186.2 1,471 (1,465) 18 (18) 1,382 (1,372) 157 (158)

Gofore's financial reporting

In its monthly business review, Gofore discloses its monthly net sales, last twelve-month pro forma net sales and number of employees, as well as other indicators that help track the company's growth strategy execution with comparison figures, such as the Full Time Equivalent (FTE) numbers that describe overall capacity and the ratio of subcontracting. Gofore publishes IAS34 compliant interim reports quarterly. The Financial Statements release for 2024 will be published on 20 February 2025, and January 2025 figures are included in this reporting.

Gofore's financial communications calendar for 2025 is available on Gofore's IR website at https://gofore.com/en/invest/investor-calendar/.

Capital Markets Day on 16 January 2025



Gofore invites investors, analysts and media representatives to its Capital Markets Day 2025. The event takes place in Sanomatalo in Helsinki and as a livestream, a recording of which will also be available.

In the event, Gofore's CEO Mikael Nylund and other executives of the company will discuss the strategy update, as part of which the company announced changes to its long-term financial targets and Executive Management Team on 19 December 2024.

Thursday 16 January 2025

9.00 - 12.00 EET

Livestream enrolment: https://gofore.videosync.fi/cmd-2025

