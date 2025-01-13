Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H5NP | ISIN: FI4000283130 | Ticker-Symbol: 1E2
Frankfurt
13.01.25
09:09 Uhr
22,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOFORE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOFORE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,30022,75011:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.01.2025 09:45 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gofore Oyj: Inside information: Gofore Plc's Business Review December 2024: December net sales 13.4 million euros

Finanznachrichten News

13.1.2025 10:45:00 EET | Gofore Oyj | Inside information

Gofore Plc
13 January 2025 at 10.45 a.m EET
Inside Information

Inside information: Gofore Plc's Business Review December 2024: December net sales 13.4 million euros

Inside information: Gofore's net sales were 13.4 (14.3) million euros in December 2024. The full year net sales were 186.2 million euros. The Group employed 1,471 (1,465) people at the end of December.

CEO Mikael Nylund:

"December net sales were 13.4 million euros. The holiday season this year allowed Gofore employees to enjoy longer time off, which is reflected in the accumulation of billable hours. We prepared for the year-end in December by ensuring the continuation of projects into this year and secured a new framework agreement from the private sector in the Intelligent Industry space.

Our customer experience is measured twice a year, and the Net Promoter Score (NPS) was again high at the end of the year measurement, standing at 63, with overall satisfaction at 4.4/5. 52% of Gofore employees exceeded expectations in their customer work, and as many as 57 experts received personal praise in the survey. I am truly proud of each Gofore employee, as delivering customer value that exceeds expectations is our most important strategic success factor.

With the work situation in January still somewhat open, we have continued cautious recruitment.

Our updated strategy will be announced at the Capital Markets Day taking place this week on Thursday, January 16, 2025, starting at 9 AM. Welcome to the livestream to hear more! You can find enrollment instructions at the end of this release."

Key Figures

The numbers are unaudited.

Month
2024

Net sales, MEUR

Net sales, last 12 mos
pro forma (LTM)

Number of employees a
t end of period

No. of working days
in Finland

Overall capacity
(own personnel),
FTE

Sub-
contracting, FTE

January

16.9 (15.8)

193.3

1,463 (1,318)

22 (21)

1,372 (1,225)

147 (186)

February

16.3 (15.3)

193.7

1,461 (1,342)

21 (20)

1,372 (1,256)

149 (184)

March

16.0 (18.1)

191.3

1,456 (1,354)

20 (23)

1,371 (1,271)

160 (189)

April

17.0 (14.5)

193.1

1,456 (1,385)

21 (18)

1,372 (1,293)

155 (187)

May

16.8 (17.2)

192.3

1,455 (1,400)

21 (21)

1,369 (1,311)

159 (192)

June

14.2 (15.9)

189.7

1,453 (1,396)

19 (21)

1,368 (1,319)

143 (170)

July

5.9 (5.9)

189.8

1,446 (1,423)

23 (21)

1,366 (1,341)

65 (83)

August

15.8 (16.9)

188.6

1,452 (1,448)

22 (23)

1,366 (1,353)

144 (166)

September

17.4 (18.0)

188.0

1,474 (1,460)

21 (21)

1,380 (1,374)

172 (186)

October

18.8 (18.7)

188.1

1,472 (1,466)

23 (22)

1,384 (1,371)

169 (184)

November

17.7 (18.7)

187.1

1,468 (1,471)

21 (22)

1,371 (1,376)

166 (181)

December

13.4 (14.3)

186.2

1,471 (1,465)

18 (18)

1,382 (1,372)

157 (158)

Gofore's financial reporting

In its monthly business review, Gofore discloses its monthly net sales, last twelve-month pro forma net sales and number of employees, as well as other indicators that help track the company's growth strategy execution with comparison figures, such as the Full Time Equivalent (FTE) numbers that describe overall capacity and the ratio of subcontracting. Gofore publishes IAS34 compliant interim reports quarterly. The Financial Statements release for 2024 will be published on 20 February 2025, and January 2025 figures are included in this reporting.

Gofore's financial communications calendar for 2025 is available on Gofore's IR website at https://gofore.com/en/invest/investor-calendar/.

Capital Markets Day on 16 January 2025

Gofore invites investors, analysts and media representatives to its Capital Markets Day 2025. The event takes place in Sanomatalo in Helsinki and as a livestream, a recording of which will also be available.

In the event, Gofore's CEO Mikael Nylund and other executives of the company will discuss the strategy update, as part of which the company announced changes to its long-term financial targets and Executive Management Team on 19 December 2024.

Thursday 16 January 2025
9.00 - 12.00 EET
Livestream enrolment: https://gofore.videosync.fi/cmd-2025

Further information:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc
Tel. +358 40 540 2280
mikael.nylund@gofore.com

About Gofore Oyj

Gofore is an international digital transformation consultancy with Finnish roots. We have over 1,400 impact-driven people in 19 locations across Finland, Germany, Austria, Spain, and Estonia. With our technology and business expertise we build an equal digital society and create sustainable solutions for the intelligent industry. Our diverse group of professionals shares a pioneering ambition to create a more humane, sustainable and ethical digital world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2023, our net sales amounted to EUR 189.2 million. Gofore Plc's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Our vision is to be the most significant digital transformation consultancy in Europe. Learn to know us better at gofore.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.