American Resources Corporation's ReElement Technologies and LVC Global Holdings Launch "ReElement Middle East" to Advance Critical Minerals Processing in the Region

FISHERS, IN and RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2025 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), through its holding company, ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, has partnered with LVC Global Holdings, a premier asset acquisition and advisory firm, to announce the formation of ReElement Middle East.

The joint venture aims to revolutionize the processing of critical minerals and strategic metals in the Middle East and is strategically aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which seeks to establish the country as a global hub for critical mineral resources while advancing regional economic diversification.

ReElement Middle East will address the urgent need for localized and sustainable processing capabilities in a region that is critical to the global supply chain. The platform will leverage cutting-edge refining technologies and advanced capabilities to reduce reliance on foreign processing, enabling Saudi Arabia and its allies to strengthen supply chain security while meeting growing industrial and defense demands.

Critical Minerals: A Cornerstone of National Security

Critical minerals such as rare earth elements, lithium, germanium, gallium, nickel and cobalt are essential to technologies underpinning modern economies, including renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, semiconductors and advanced defense applications. According to a recent report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global demand for critical minerals is expected to quadruple by 2040. However, over 75% of the world's processing capacity currently resides in China, creating vulnerabilities in global supply chains. ReElement Middle East aims to bridge this gap by establishing sustainable and secure processing solutions in the heart of the Middle East.

Empowering Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030

Aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, this joint venture supports the Kingdom's goal of becoming a net supplier of critical minerals to strategic partners, including the United States. The collaboration not only enhances Saudi Arabia's role as a global leader in the critical minerals space but also contributes to the region's economic diversification efforts and energy transition strategies.

C. Derek Campbell, Executive Chairman of LVC Global Holdings emphasized the strategic importance of the venture, "ReElement Middle East represents a monumental step in securing the supply of critical minerals while addressing the pressing need for sustainable processing solutions. By aligning with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, we are not only fostering regional economic growth but also bolstering global security by creating a robust and resilient supply chain for our allies and partners."

Mark Jensen, Chairman and CEO of ReElement Technologies, emphasized the joint venture's innovative approach: "Our partnership with LVC Global Holdings reinforces ReElement Technologies' mission to advance sustainable solutions for processing and refining critical minerals to battery, magnet and semiconductor grade. With ReElement Middle East, we bring our proven refining technologies to a region poised for transformation, ensuring a reliable and environmentally conscious supply chain for generations to come."

A Proven Strategic Alliance

ReElement Middle East builds on the success of the strategic alliance between ReElement Technologies and LVC Global Holdings, announced earlier this year. The two companies have already demonstrated a shared commitment to innovation and sustainability through collaborative projects in Africa. This new joint venture expands their impact, leveraging ReElement's cutting-edge refining technologies and LVC Global's deep regional expertise. The platform promises to deliver long-term value through sustainable and scalable solutions, uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology, resource security, and economic development.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore , essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn .

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

About LVC Global Holdings

LVC Global Holdings is an asset acquisition and advisory firm specializing in security, defense, and strategic investments across Emerging and Frontier markets. Through its visionary leadership and expertise, LVC Global facilitates transformative partnerships that drive regional growth and global competitiveness in the energy, natural resources, and defense sectors. For more information visit www.lvc-global.com.

