WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of the presentation at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference later on Monday, Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) said it achieved $3.0 billion to 3.1 billion in product sales and reduced cash operating cost by over 25 percent compared to 2023 and aims to reduce 2025 cash costs by $1 billion with a plan for an additional $500 million cost savings in 2026.Moderna added it enters 2025 with a focus on a prioritized portfolio addressing respiratory viruses, rare diseases, oncology, and latent and other viruses where there is unmet need.Moderna now projects $1.5 billion to 2.5 billion in revenue in 2025, mostly in the second half of the year, primarily due to Spikevax.The company also anticipates milestones across 10 prioritized programs, including up to three potential 2025 approvals and six registrational data readouts.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX