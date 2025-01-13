Spyre Therapeutics, Inc.: Spyre Therapeutics Highlights 2025 Priorities and Robust Pipeline of Upcoming Clinical Readouts

Phase 1 interim results expected for SPY002, two distinct extended half-life TL1A antibodies, in 2Q2025

Phase 1 interim results expected for SPY003, an extended half-life IL-23 antibody, in 2H2025

Phase 2 platform trial in ulcerative colitis (UC) remains on track for initiation in mid-2025 with SPY001 (a4ß7), followed by SPY002 (TL1A), SPY003 (IL-23), and combinations thereof, with initial results expected in 2026

Announces indication expansion into rheumatoid arthritis (RA) with SPY002;

Phase 2 RA trial initiation anticipated in mid-2025 with topline results in 2026

Strong balance sheet with preliminary cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities balance of over $600M as of December 31, 2024 *, anticipated to provide cash runway into the second half of 2028

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE) (the "Company" or "Spyre"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company utilizing best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches to target improved efficacy and convenience in the treatment of IBD and other immune-mediated diseases, today highlighted its 2025 priorities, including: upcoming first-in-human clinical data for SPY002 and SPY003, an indication expansion of its SPY002 program into RA, and a plan to deliver four clinical proof-of-concept readouts in 2026.

"Spyre made substantial progress in 2024 including entering first-in-human studies with SPY001 and SPY002. We reported outstanding interim Phase 1 results for SPY001 suggesting the potential for quarterly or twice-annual dosing with a molecule that has the potential to match or exceed the efficacy of the current best-selling product in IBD and look forward to reporting interim Phase 1 results for SPY002 and SPY003 in 2025. This year, we expect to advance all three programs into a groundbreaking Phase 2 platform study in ulcerative colitis patients testing monotherapies and combination therapies under a single master protocol," said Cameron Turtle, DPhil, CEO of Spyre. "We are also announcing the planned expansion of our SPY002 program into RA, a debilitating condition affecting millions of patients worldwide with continued unmet need for effective agents and improved convenience. The potential benefit of anti-TL1A in RA is supported by multiple lines of evidence including human genetics, blood and tissue samples from RA patients, and animal models of disease. With SPY002's class-leading potency and half-life established in pre-clinical studies, it has the potential to become the first-in-class and best-in-class anti-TL1A treatment for RA. Between these planned Phase 2 studies in UC and RA, we expect to deliver four proof-of-concept readouts in 2026."

Anticipated 2025 milestones for Spyre's next-generation monotherapies

SPY001 - a highly potent and selective, half-life extended, investigational anti-a4ß7 monoclonal antibody

Initiation of Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in UC patients in mid-2025 with target exposures that have the potential to increase or accelerate efficacy Longer-term Phase 1 data expected to be presented at a medical meeting in 2025, following interim data presented in November 2024 demonstrating SPY001 was well tolerated with a half-life of>90 days, supporting Q3M-Q6M dosing



SPY002 - a program with two highly potent and selective, half-life extended, investigational anti-TL1A monoclonal antibodies Phase 1 studies initiated in 4Q2024 for both anti-TL1A molecules Phase 1 interim data for both molecules on track for 2Q2025



SPY003 - a highly potent and selective, half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the p19 subunit of IL-23 Phase 1 initiation on track for 1Q2025 Phase 1 interim data expected in 2H2025



Platform Phase 2 trial in ulcerative colitis evaluating next-generation monotherapies and paradigm-changing combinations

Spyre plans to advance SPY001, SPY002, SPY003, and combinations thereof into a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, Phase 2 platform trial with a master protocol in patients with moderately-to-severely active ulcerative colitis Platform trial is designed to efficiently evaluate each of Spyre's monotherapy and combination therapies against a common placebo control and to evaluate the contribution of each monotherapy component to the safety and efficacy of Spyre's combination therapies Trial is anticipated to initiate in mid-2025 with SPY001, followed by SPY002, SPY003, and combinations thereof. All investigational products in the study are expected to be dosed as subcutaneous quarterly injections in the maintenance setting with pharmacokinetic exposures targeting maximal efficacy based on published exposure- or dose- responses for each mechanism of action Initial open label monotherapy data from this study are expected beginning in mid-2026, with full placebo-controlled data expected in 2027



Rheumatoid arthritis indication expansion

SPY002 (anti-TL1A) has first-in-class and best-in-class potential in RA, a chronic autoimmune inflammatory condition that affects millions of individuals worldwide Lack of response, insufficient response, or waning of response to existing mechanisms highlights the need for new treatment options TL1A levels are elevated in the blood and synovial fluid of RA patients and higher TL1A levels are correlated with disease severity TL1A blockade has been shown to be efficacious in murine models of inflammatory arthritis. Blockade using Spyre's anti-TL1A antibodies matched or exceeded the efficacy of anti-TNF treatment in collagen-induced rat models of RA SPY002's projected quarterly to twice-annual subcutaneous dosing in a single autoinjector has the potential to be the most convenient product available for RA Phase 2 clinical trial initiation expected in mid-2025 with topline results in 2026



Strong financial position

The Company had a preliminary cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities balance of approximately $603 million as of December 31, 2024 *. The Company anticipates that this cash balance provides operational runway into the second half of 2028.

* These preliminary selected financial results are unaudited and subject to adjustment. The Company expects to report its final and complete fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results in late February 2025.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics is a biotechnology company that aims to create next-generation inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other immune-mediated disease products by combining best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches. Spyre's pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting a4ß7, TL1A, and IL-23.

