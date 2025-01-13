Regulatory News:

ALCHIMIE (FR0014000JX7 ALCHI PEA-PME eligible), a B2B streaming platform enabling brands, media and companies to create, design and animate their own themed video channels and stream their video contents, announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Digital Virgo, a specialist in mobile payment and monetization solutions.

This agreement covers the sale of three commercial contracts in France and the sale of the German subsidiary, which holds four other commercial contracts outside France. These contracts represent 85% of the company's annual revenue over the last two fiscal years. Their disposal aligns with the company's strategy to discontinue these historical activities, initiated in 2022, and enable it to streamline its organization and financial resources.

The contracts covered by this memorandum of understanding are historical DCB (Direct Carrier Billing) digital services agreements between Alchimie and telecom operators, including only the subscriber bases associated with each of these contracts. These activities have been experiencing an annual decline in value of around 30% due to subscriber base attrition.

This erosion, observed over several years, led Alchimie to rethink its business model in order to leverage on its technological assets and expertise in creating video-on-demand channels.

Alchimie retains full ownership of its content, platform and all technological assets.

The transaction is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

Next financial release: full-year 2024 revenue, on January 30, 2025 after market close.

About Digital Virgo

Digital Virgo Group is a key partner of Telecom Operators worldwide, specializing in mobile payment solutions monetization strategies. Its solutions include a robust payment management platform and a portfolio of monetization services across verticals including Entertainment, Media Interactivity, Digital Ticketing and Donations, allowing users to make payments directly though their Carrier Billing.?

Through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, Digital Virgo has built a global operational network and now operates in over 50 countries. With revenue per year exceeding €400 million, Digital Virgo relies on more than 800 experts to provide effective local support to its telecom operator and merchant partners

For further information: www.digitalvirgo.com

About Alchimie

Alchimie is a unique video streaming platform allowing companies and creators to build their own video channel, their internal communication media, and partners. Alchimie also offers 42videobricks, the SaaS access to the technological building blocks (via API) for operating video and streaming functions. Alchimie has a catalog of video contents from more than 300 prestigious partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises or Zed). For further information: www.alchimie-finance.com www.alchimie.com

