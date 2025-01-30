2024 revenue of €8.1 million, in line with the target announced

Strong cash position of €4.9 million at the end of 2024

Signing of a memorandum of understanding for the transfer of commercial contracts to Digital Virgo1

Regulatory News:

ALCHIMIE (FR0014000JX7 ALCHI PEA-PME eligible), a B2B streaming platform enabling brands, media and companies to create, design and animate their own themed video channels and stream their video contents, today announces its consolidated annual revenue2 as of December 31, 2024.

Pauline Grimaldi d'Esdra, CEO of Alchimie, states: "The year 2024 was marked by the deployment of our new SaaS and VPaaS (Video Platform as a Service) offerings to maximize the value of Alchimie's technological assets. However, these initiatives have been slow to deliver results in a market environment characterized by a corporate wait-and-see attitude. Alchimie recently announced the sale of its historical contracts to the Digital Virgo Group, enabling the Company to focus its efforts and resources on the creation of video-on-demand channels. In 2025, our priority will therefore be to accelerate the deployment of videowall, our VOD platform, already adopted by numerous partners, and the editorialization of channels to continue supporting our customers, as we did recently with Maisonsdumonde+ and Bauer Group."

2024 business activity and the Group's financial position

Revenue as of December 31, 2024 totaled €8.1 million, compared with €11.3 million as of December 31, 2023, in line with the guidance announced at the beginning of the year. Alchimie continued to benefit from the residual subscriber base of its historical activities, particularly in France and Germany. The results of its strategic reorientation to market the new SaaS and VPaaS offerings fell below the Company's expectations, with the past year marked by the companies' wait-and-see attitude.

The Company's cash position stood at nearly €4.9 million as of December 31, 2024, compared with €4.5 million as of June 30, 2024. In terms of financial resources and given its current cash position, Alchimie maintains strict cost control to preserve its liquidity.

Strategy and outlook

The beginning of the year was marked by the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Digital Virgo Group for the sale of commercial contracts. This agreement includes the transfer of three commercial contracts in France and the sale of the German subsidiary holding four other commercial contracts outside France. These contracts represent 85% of annual revenue over the past two years.

In 2025, Alchimie will focus its efforts on deploying its new offerings, with particular emphasis on videowall, its high value-added SaaS video platform providing companies with a tool to enhance the impact of their communications.

The Company thus intends to capitalize on the launch of Maisonsdumonde+, a project that aligns with the Maisons du Monde Group's new loyalty program. This innovative streaming platform, aimed at top-tier customers, offers a tailor-made experience featuring over 50 hours of exclusive content (decorating tutorials, collaborations with celebrities, etc.), and combines intimacy and emotion to strengthen brand attachment.

Additionally, Alchimie will continue to enrich its content catalog and has just renewed its collaboration with Bauer Media Group. The latter currently operates two SVOD video platforms offering an immersive experience for users: Maxi TV, a channel featuring a variety of documentaries (yoga classes, cooking, getaways and travel, etc.), and Télécâble Sat TV, offering programs on targeted themes (legends from the world of cinema, history and civilizations, or major topics in science and technology).

Next financial release: full-year 2024 results, on April 24, 2025 after market close.

About Alchimie

Alchimie is a unique video streaming platform allowing companies and creators to build their own video channel, their internal communication media, and partners. Alchimie also offers 42videobricks, the SaaS access to the technological building blocks (via API) for operating video and streaming functions. Alchimie has a catalog of video contents from more than 300 prestigious partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises or Zed). For further information: www.alchimie-finance.com www.alchimie.com

1 "Alchimie announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the transfer of commercial contracts to Digital Virgo, on January 13, 2025

2 Data in accordance with the Company's accounting policies, unchanged from 2023; 2024 figures are unaudited.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250130202334/en/

Contacts:

Alchimie

Pauline Grimaldi d'Esdra

CEO

investors@alchimie.com

NewCap

Thomas Grojean/Aurélie Manavarere

Investor Relations

alchimie@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

alchimie@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 98