Aflac: 5 Facts You Should Know About Insurable Interest in Life Insurance

People generally purchase insurance on themselves to help protect their loved ones or other beneficiaries with a death benefit.However, you can also take out a policy on others if you'd experience financial loss and hardship upon their passing.This is called having an insurable interest in life insurance and represents how financially dependent you are on the insured. Policies can be denied if you lack insurable interest in the insured.This article explains several facts you should know about insurable interest life insurance before investing in a life insurance policy.

1. Insurable interest protects against fraud and moral hazards

The primary reason insurable interest exists is to ensure life insurance is purchased for legitimate reasons and to prevent fraud and moral hazards.For example, one may attempt to purchase life insurance on someone they do not know and have no relationship with. This creates a moral hazard since the policyholder benefits financially from the insured's passing rather than simply being restored financially.Insurable interest prevents this by verifying that the insurer will suffer financial hardship if the insured passes away.

2. Some relationships qualify more easily than others

Certain family relationships easily, and sometimes automatically, qualify for insurable interest. Others may demand more proof.State laws differ, but in general, more direct family relationships automatically qualify for insurable interest:

Spouses

Parent/child relationships

Grandparent/grandchild relationships

Sibling relationships

On the other hand, more distant relationships outside of the direct family may require additional proof of insurable interest:

Cousins

Aunts and uncles/nieces and nephews

Parents-in-law

Stepparent/stepchildren relationships

Nonfamilial guardians

3. There are many ways to prove insurable interest

Many documents help prove insurable interest. The amount and types you need can depend on your relationship with the insured.Here are some ways to prove insurable interest:

Relationship documentation: This may include marriage certificates, birth certificates, and other legal documents showing family or guardianship ties can prove insurable interest. You may need other forms of documentation if the relationship is not direct family.

Financial documentation: This could be proof of potential financial impact or loss, such as tax returns, bank statements, and other documentation that illustrates income and expenses.

Business records: Financial statements, business incorporation documents, legal agreements, or business continuity plans can prove insurable interest for partners or key employees.

Insurance application: The insurance application asks for your relationship with the insured so that the insurer can double-check your application against the facts.

4. The insurer speaks to the potential insured before approval

The insurer doesn't just rely on your documentation to determine that you have an insurable interest. The insured themselves must be involved, providing consent during the application process to be insured on a policy.

This requirement further guards against fraud and moral hazards that may arise from individuals purchasing life insurance on people with whom they have no relationship. It also allows the insured to know the policy's rates, terms, and other information pertinent to them and their policy's owner.

5. Insurable interest is not limited to family members

Family members are not the only ones who may have an insurable interest in you.For example, if you're a business partner, your passing or that of a business partner could create various business and financial difficulties. Business partners may, therefore, have an insurable interest in each other.

If one partner passes away, the other partners receive a death benefit to buy out the deceased's share of the business and replace lost business income due to handling other issues. If either partner gets a permanent life insurance policy, like indexed universal life insurance, they also gain a source of wealth to fund business efforts further.

Similarly, the passing away of key employees, such as senior management, could hamper the company. They would have to invest significant time and money to find a replacement and could lose money.Therefore, a business may have an insurable interest in those employees and be able to get life insurance to protect themselves if you pass away.

The bottom line

Insurable interest requires you to have the potential for financial hardship and loss if the insured passes away. This protects the insured and insurer from fraud and moral hazards, such as gaining from the policyholder's passing.

Fortunately, family members can prove insurable interest fairly easily. Plus, business owners have insurable interest in key employees and other partners, helping them guard their companies if someone passes away.

In most cases, if you're seeking life insurance to protect yourself from financial loss should the insured pass away, there's a good chance you have insured interest. Just make sure you're prepared to prove it and involve the insured in the process.

