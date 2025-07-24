Aflac Incorporated: Aflac Voices - Joanna Rockwell: A Preventive Screening Saved My Life

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / I come from a big, close-knit family and always dreamed of having one of my own someday. What was in store is even more than I could have ever expected.

Photo: Joanna Rockwell, market director, Aflac

When I graduated from high school, instead of going to college, I jumped immediately into career mode, starting as an administrative assistant for an Aflac agent. I was just 19 at the time, and it was in that role that I learned about the earning potential and asked for mentorship opportunities. It was on that path that I met my husband and today, we have built both a beautiful family and a very successful insurance business.

But, as with all things in life, there were valleys that came along with these peaks. In those years in between, I lost loved ones to cancer. But if there is ever a silver lining in a situation like this, it's that their cancer journeys were exactly the reminders I needed to get myself checked.

Later that year, I went to my routine wellness mammogram and through that exam, I found out I had an aggressive breast cancer that had spread to my lymph nodes. Over the next year, I underwent chemotherapy and a double mastectomy - all while raising our two young kids (3 and ½ years and 18 months) and running our thriving business.

Today, I'm so happy and grateful to say that I've been cancer free for eight years. That experience taught me so much, and ever since, I've been on a mission to share it with others, whether it's recommendations for finding comfort during treatment or the unexpected after diagnosis.

It's at this point that I usually tell people what gave me peace of mind during this time.

But I have an even more important point to share, especially after seeing the results of my company's most recent Wellness Matters Survey, which showed that 90% of respondents delayed checkups and routine screenings that could help save their lives.

So my message to you is simple: Schedule and commit to your routine wellness exams. Let my story be a reminder - because I followed through on my regular mammogram appointment, I've been able to watch my kids grow and keep my business flourishing.

About the study: The 2025 Wellness Matters Survey was conducted among a nationally representative sample of 2,000 employed U.S. adults ages 18-65 in April 2025 by Kantar Profiles on behalf of Aflac.

The results from the 2025 Wellness Matters Survey are intended for informational purposes only.

This letter contains the opinions of an Aflac policyholder and is not intended to portray any specific benefits or details of Aflac insurance.

