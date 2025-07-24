Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Lizenz aktiviert - Kooperation fix: Diese Aktie will jetzt den Milliardenmarkt erobern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853081 | ISIN: US0010551028 | Ticker-Symbol: AFL
Tradegate
24.07.25 | 16:44
87,54 Euro
+0,16 % +0,14
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AFLAC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AFLAC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,3487,5617:40
87,3487,5617:40
ACCESS Newswire
24.07.2025 17:02 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aflac Incorporated: Aflac Voices - Joanna Rockwell: A Preventive Screening Saved My Life

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / I come from a big, close-knit family and always dreamed of having one of my own someday. What was in store is even more than I could have ever expected.

Photo: Joanna Rockwell, market director, Aflac

When I graduated from high school, instead of going to college, I jumped immediately into career mode, starting as an administrative assistant for an Aflac agent. I was just 19 at the time, and it was in that role that I learned about the earning potential and asked for mentorship opportunities. It was on that path that I met my husband and today, we have built both a beautiful family and a very successful insurance business.

But, as with all things in life, there were valleys that came along with these peaks. In those years in between, I lost loved ones to cancer. But if there is ever a silver lining in a situation like this, it's that their cancer journeys were exactly the reminders I needed to get myself checked.

Later that year, I went to my routine wellness mammogram and through that exam, I found out I had an aggressive breast cancer that had spread to my lymph nodes. Over the next year, I underwent chemotherapy and a double mastectomy - all while raising our two young kids (3 and ½ years and 18 months) and running our thriving business.

Today, I'm so happy and grateful to say that I've been cancer free for eight years. That experience taught me so much, and ever since, I've been on a mission to share it with others, whether it's recommendations for finding comfort during treatment or the unexpected after diagnosis.

It's at this point that I usually tell people what gave me peace of mind during this time.

But I have an even more important point to share, especially after seeing the results of my company's most recent Wellness Matters Survey, which showed that 90% of respondents delayed checkups and routine screenings that could help save their lives.

So my message to you is simple: Schedule and commit to your routine wellness exams. Let my story be a reminder - because I followed through on my regular mammogram appointment, I've been able to watch my kids grow and keep my business flourishing.

About the study: The 2025 Wellness Matters Survey was conducted among a nationally representative sample of 2,000 employed U.S. adults ages 18-65 in April 2025 by Kantar Profiles on behalf of Aflac.

The results from the 2025 Wellness Matters Survey are intended for informational purposes only.

This letter contains the opinions of an Aflac policyholder and is not intended to portray any specific benefits or details of Aflac insurance.

WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999

Z2500327
Exp. 5/26

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aflac Incorporated on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Aflac Incorporated
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aflac-incorporated
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/aflac-voices-joanna-rockwell-a-preventive-screening-saved-my-life-1052384

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.