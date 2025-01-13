New to The Street Celebrates Milestone Episode 621 Tonight at 10:30 PM PST on Fox Business Featuring HPB, Interlink Labs, IAGON, CommercialVille, and Sustainable Green Team

New to The Street, the premier television platform showcasing groundbreaking companies and industry innovations, is set to broadcast its milestone Episode 621 tonight at 10:30 PM PST on Fox Business. The episode will spotlight HPB High Performance Battery AG, Interlink Labs, IAGON, CommercialVille, and Sustainable Green Team, providing audiences with exclusive insights into revolutionary advancements and transformative technologies.

Featured Lineup

HPB High Performance Battery AG

Sebastian Heinz, CEO of HPB, will explore the revolutionary potential of HPB's solid-state battery technology. With over 30 years of foundational research, HPB is setting new standards in energy storage, offering unparalleled safety, durability, and environmental sustainability. These cutting-edge batteries aim to transform industries such as renewable energy and electric mobility, addressing the growing global demand for sustainable solutions.

InterLink Labs Inc.

Michael Finrock, Chief Product Officer of InterLink Labs, will unveil the company's groundbreaking face-flashing technology, a global identity verification solution capable of distinguishing real individuals from masks or photos. This innovative platform is transforming the eKYC (electronic Know Your Customer) landscape, enabling secure access to essential services like banking, healthcare, and cryptocurrency wallets through facial recognition.

IAGON

IAGON is leading the way in decentralized cloud computing with a platform that delivers secure, scalable, and cost-effective data storage and processing solutions. By leveraging blockchain technology, IAGON is shaping the future of cloud infrastructure and redefining how businesses and individuals manage their data.

CommercialVille.tv

Welcome to CommercialVille.tv, the internet's only Zip Code Targeted, all-video-based search engine! CommercialVille.tv revolutionizes search by offering 100% video-driven results through its patented search technology. Users can find precisely what they need, exactly where they need it, with content uploaded by advertisers and organized into easy-to-navigate zip code gallery pages.

Paul Lawrence, Spokesperson for CommercialVille.tv, shared:

"CommercialVille.tv will truly redefine what search engine returns look like in the most digestible and defining asset possible: video.

Our partnership with New to The Street is a great way to introduce this new search engine landscape to the masses."

"Our goal with CommercialVille.tv is to leave stagnant search engine link returns in the dust."

For more information, visit www.commercialville.tv.

Sustainable Green Team (SGTM)

A leader in sustainable waste management and recycling, SGTM transforms natural waste into high-quality mulch and organic fertilizers, reducing landfill use and environmental impact. By partnering with municipalities, corporations, and consumers, SGTM is advancing green economic growth and building a cleaner, more sustainable future.

About New to The Street

New to The Street, a trusted TV brand for over 15 years, blends sponsored programming, earned media, and iconic NYC outdoor billboards to showcase public companies and innovative organizations. With weekly broadcasts on Fox Business and Bloomberg, and a YouTube channel boasting over 2.1 million subscribers, New to The Street delivers unparalleled visibility through long-form interviews, commercials, and integrated media campaigns.

Tune In Tonight!

Don't miss Episode 621 of New to The Street, airing tonight on Fox Business at 10:30 PM PST. Experience exclusive insights into the technologies and solutions shaping the future.

